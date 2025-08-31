Berlin Barracks / DUI Refusal / Gross Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3006108
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/31/2025 0223 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 N mm 66.2
VIOLATION: DUI Refusal / Gross Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Ashton Davis
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a wrong-way driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 89 near mile marker 66.2 in the town of Waterbury. The vehicle was safely stopped near mile marker 59.8 in the northbound lane by the Berlin Police Department. The operator was identified as Ashton Davis (24) of Winooski, Vermont. While speaking with Davis, Troopers observed signs of impairment. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Davis was later released with a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on September 18, 2025, at 08:30 hours, to answer to the above charges.
The Vermont State Police were assisted at the scene by the Berlin Police Department and Montpelier Police Department.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/18/25 @ 0830
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
