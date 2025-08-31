New Haven Barracks/Arrest on Warrant/Criminal DLS-C
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B5003929
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joseph Szarejko
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME:
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 116, Starksboro, Vermont.
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant/Criminal DLS-C
ACCUSED: Nelson T. Lime
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT
VICTIM: N/A
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME:
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT:
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant Joseph Szarejko (413)
Vermont State Police
Troop "B" New Haven Barracks
Phone # (802) 388-4919
FAX # (802) 453-7918
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.