New Haven Barracks/Arrest on Warrant/Criminal DLS-C

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25B5003929

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joseph Szarejko

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 8/30/25, 13:38 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 116, Starksboro, Vermont.

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant/Criminal DLS-C

 

ACCUSED: Nelson T. Lime

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT

 

VICTIM: N/A

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 8/30/25 at approximately 13:38 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Vermont Route 116 in the Town of Starksboro, Vermont, after observing a traffic infraction.  State Police made contact with the operator of the vehicle, who was identified as Nelson T. Lime.  Further investigation revealed that Lime had an active arrest warrant, and his license was criminally suspended.  Lime was taken into custody without incident and transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing.  Lime was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on September 2, 2025, at 12:30 PM and lodged at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/2/25, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Sergeant Joseph Szarejko (413)

Vermont State Police

Troop "B" New Haven Barracks

Phone # (802) 388-4919

FAX # (802) 453-7918

Joseph.T.Szarejko@vermont.gov

 

 

