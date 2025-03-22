Data Foundation Engages with OMB, Congress on Exec Order to Eliminate Info Silos; Calls for Cohesive Data Governance

Data Foundation Statement

Statement on Executive Order to Promote Data Sharing

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Data Foundation Statement on new Executive Order on "Stopping Waste, Fraud, and Abuse by Eliminating Information Silos" issued by the White House on March 20, 2025:The Data Foundation, which has long championed establishing responsible data practices across government, supports the Executive Order's recognition that barriers to data access hinder government effectiveness.“The promise of treating data as a strategic asset—as articulated in the Federal Data Strategy—is its potential to transform how the government operates," said Nick Hart, President of the Data Foundation. "When agencies break down silos responsibly within the framework of ethical governance, conscious design, and a learning culture, they can make better decisions, reduce costs, and deliver measurable improvements in people's lives.”As the Data Foundation advances its engagement with policymakers on this issue, we emphasize the importance of balancing improved access with strong governance safeguards."While the administration has correctly identified barriers to access as a challenge, effective data policy requires more than just access," said Corinna Turbes, Director of the Center for Data Policy. "The focus should shift from simply increasing access to fostering effective, responsible data use. Our Center emphasizes the need for comprehensive data governance policies, investment in technical and human capacity, and maintaining a strong ethical framework to harness the true potential of data."The Data Foundation has already taken proactive steps to engage with both the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and congressional oversight committees on this issue. On March 21, the Data Foundation sent a letter to OMB Director Russ Vought offering recommendations on implementing the EO within established governance frameworks, and the Data Foundation called on relevant congressional oversight committees to encourage bipartisan monitoring of implementation efforts.The Data Foundation looks forward to engaging with federal agencies as they implement this Executive Order, offering our expertise to help establish responsible data governance practices that can improve outcomes across all government functions.###--View the Data Foundation’s Letter to OMB Director Russ Vought: http://datafoundation.org/files/download/8e01d5c258a97ee --View the Data Foundation’s Letter to Congressional Oversight Committees: http://datafoundation.org/files/download/e0b746beca49378 --Learn more about ways to leverage data to address improper payments, read our 2024 report on Unifying Federal Use of Vital Records Data: https://datafoundation.org/news/reports/544/544-Unifying-Federal-Use-of-Vital-Records-Data-A-Coordinated-Approach-to-Mitigate-Improper-Payments About the Data Foundation: The Data Foundation is a Washington, DC-based, non-profit, non-partisan organization. It is a trusted authority on the use of open, accessible data to fuel a more efficient, effective, and accountable government; spark innovation; and provide insights to the country's most pressing challenges. It conducts research, facilitates collaborative thought leadership, and promotes advocacy programs that advance practical policies for the creation and use of accessible, trustworthy data and evidence. The Data Foundation is recognized by Candid Guidestar with the Platinum Seal of Transparency and by Charity Navigator as a 4-Star non-profit. To learn more, visit www.datafoundation.org . (LEI: 254900I43CTC59RFW495)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.