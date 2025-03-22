The integration of AI in mining not only improves productivity but also allows for more efficient resource allocation and more precise maintenance.

According to the collected data, a significant proportion of companies have already implemented mine planning and management software.

The integration of AI in mining not only improves productivity but also allows for more efficient resource allocation and more precise maintenance.” — Roberto Guzmán García

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mining companies are doubling down on artificial intelligence by 2025, according to a recent study by GlobalData. The report shows that 8% of the miners surveyed are already seeing the impact of this technology on their operations, while 37% expect AI-based solutions to accelerate in adoption over the next five years, notes finance expert Roberto Guzmán García According to the collected data, a significant proportion of companies have already implemented mine planning and management software, predictive maintenance, and communication systems. More than 70% of respondents stated they have made moderate or substantial investments in predictive maintenance for their mobile equipment, enabling the anticipation of potential failures through sensor data analysis of heavy machinery.GlobalData’s study, conducted from March to May 2024 across 160 mines worldwide, reveals that the six most selected areas for future investments are related to artificial intelligence. Among them, predictive maintenance, resource optimization, and the use of advanced algorithms for mine planning stand out.These technologies aim to maximize equipment performance and reduce operating costs in a context where macroeconomic pressures have been identified as the sector’s main risk in the first quarter of the year.Roberto Guzmán García emphasizes that the mining industry faces challenges such as rising operating costs, a labor shortage, and declining mineral grades. Artificial intelligence is emerging as a key tool to address these issues, allowing companies to analyze large volumes of information to improve decision-making.Likewise, technologies such as machine learning help detect machinery failures before they cause production interruptions, which optimizes equipment availability and extends its service life.Another area where AI is becoming increasingly important is safety. According to the GlobalData report, 40% of mines plan to invest in collision-prevention technologies, while 37% will allocate resources to operator fatigue detection. These initiatives aim to reduce accidents in a sector where safety is a top priority.Regarding resource optimization, AI enables more efficient management of fuel, water, and energy in mines. By analyzing data from various sources, such as weather conditions and equipment performance, advanced systems can adjust resource consumption in real time. This approach not only generates savings but also contributes to more sustainable operations.“The integration of artificial intelligence in mining not only improves productivity but also allows for more efficient resource allocation and more precise maintenance, reducing unexpected events and operating costs,” stresses Roberto Guzmán García.The study also highlights that although AI adoption is moving quickly, mining companies should consider complementary maintenance strategies to maximize its benefits. Solutions such as specialized coatings to protect hydraulic cylinders have proven effective in extending their lifespan and reducing repair costs, reinforcing the need to combine emerging technologies with proven industry practices.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.