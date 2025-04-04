Access to Capital, The Biggest Challenge for Mining Companies in 2025: Roberto Guzmán García.

In terms of innovation, the sector faces the challenge of developing technologies for more efficient and sustainable mining.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The mining industry faces a significant challenge in 2025: balancing growth with capital discipline while meeting the growing demand for essential minerals required for the energy transition. Finance expert Roberto Guzmán García highlights that access to capital stands out as the main risk for the sector, driving strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and diversification of funding sources.The report “ Top 10 Risks and Opportunities for Mining and Metals Companies in 2025 ” indicates that mining companies have increased their focus on environmental management, centering on waste reduction, water optimization, and a commitment to the concept of “nature positive.” This shift in priorities reflects the need to align with increasingly strict regulations and rising investor expectations.One of the emerging risks concerning analysts is the depletion of resources and reserves, which has led to higher exploration costs without yielding significant new discoveries. Guzmán García notes that, to mitigate this risk, companies are investing in innovative technologies such as advanced leaching, enabling improved metal recovery from lower-grade ores.Another issue drawing attention is growing geopolitical instability, as countries adopt resource nationalization measures and modify their tax policies to generate higher revenues. These forces mining companies to rethink their investment models, seeking strategies such as local alliances and shared licenses to reduce risks.Additionally, the report highlights that high operating costs and a shortage of specialized talent affect the sector’s productivity. Rising energy prices and the need to comply with environmental regulations have led companies to integrate sustainability indicators into their efficiency strategies. This move responds to increasing pressure from investors, who prioritize projects with a lower environmental impact.In terms of innovation, the sector faces the challenge of developing technologies for more efficient and sustainable mining. Although more than half of the companies surveyed plan to increase their investments in innovation, only 30% believe that technological exploration can have a significant impact.Collaboration with other industries has become a key factor in speeding up the adoption of new solutions.“Mining must adapt quickly to a dynamic environment. The key to growth lies in finding a balance between cost optimization, technological innovation, and compliance with increasingly stringent regulations,” stresses Roberto Guzmán García. His analysis suggests that companies capable of integrating these elements will hold a competitive edge in the medium and long term.

