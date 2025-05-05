Blockchain and Regulation Shape the Future of Real Estate: Roberto Guzmán García

Real estate tokenization is reshaping property investment, and according to available data, it could become a viable financial model by 2025.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Real estate tokenization is reshaping property investment, and according to available data, it could become a viable financial model by 2025. According to finance expert Roberto Guzmán García , this technology—based on blockchain and smart contracts—could make real estate ownership more accessible, transparent, and liquid.Real estate tokenization involves converting a property’s ownership into digital tokens recorded on a blockchain. This enables fractional ownership, cutting out intermediaries and reducing transaction costs. Although adoption remains incipient in 2024, several companies have already implemented this technology in real estate developments.Advances in blockchain have allowed real estate tokenization to evolve rapidly. The interoperability of different blockchains will be a key factor in 2025, facilitating the transfer of tokenized assets among various platforms. This will enhance market liquidity and attract more investors.Additionally, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the European Union are working on regulatory frameworks to provide greater legal certainty for real estate tokenization. Guzmán García indicates that clear regulations will encourage institutional investors to participate, speeding up market expansion.Another relevant aspect is the democratization of access to real estate investment. Tokenization allows individuals with limited capital to invest in high-value properties by acquiring fractional ownership. By 2025, tokenized real estate assets could range from commercial properties to luxury developments, broadening investment opportunities.Similarly, automation through smart contracts is another key element in the evolution of the sector. These contracts enable the automatic execution of transactions, removing intermediaries such as notaries or attorneys. This will reduce costs and transaction times, further driving the adoption of technology in the real estate market.“Real estate tokenization will not only transform the way people invest in property but also redefine the very concept of ownership, making it more accessible and efficient,” says Roberto Guzmán García. This technology will allow real estate assets to be traded more easily on secondary markets, increasing the sector’s liquidity.The growth of real estate tokenization by 2025 will depend on technological developments and regulatory adaptation. The combination of blockchain, smart contracts, and clearer regulations could solidify this model as a viable alternative in the global real estate industry.

