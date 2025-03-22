Protect Your Property: How to File a Flood Insurance Claim and What You Need to Know

As spring rains and seasonal flooding continue to increase the risk of water damage across Oregon, it’s critical for homeowners and renters to understand the process of filing a flood insurance claim and how to protect their financial future.

Steps to File Your Flood Claim:

Start a claim: Contact your flood insurance company or agent as soon as possible to start your claim. Have your policy number ready and report the damage. Prepare for your inspection: Take photos and videos of all damaged property before removing or repairing anything. This documentation will help support your claim. Work with your adjuster: A flood insurance adjuster will be assigned to inspect your property. Be sure to ask questions and provide any additional documentation requested. Document your loss and receive payment: Keep a detailed list of damaged items including descriptions, replacement costs, and receipts if available. Once the adjuster finalizes your claim, you will receive your payment based on the terms of your policy. Make repairs: Use your claim payment to make necessary repairs and keep all receipts for future reference. Be cautious of contractors offering fast fixes—always verify credentials. Understand your claim payments: Learn more about how your claim payments are determined and what’s covered under your flood insurance policy. Visit: https://www.fema.gov/blog/facts-and-myths-about-flood-insurance

Don’t Have Flood Insurance? Now’s the Time to Consider It

Flooding can happen anywhere, not just in high-risk areas—and just one inch of water can cause thousands of dollars in damage. Flood insurance is a smart way to protect your home and belongings from the financial impact of flooding.

Check with your current insurance agent to see if they offer flood insurance. If they do not, contact the National Flood Insurance Program at 877-336-2627 (toll-free) or visit www.floodsmart.gov/flood-insurance/providers to find a provider near you.

Myths and Facts About Flood Insurance

Did you know the average flood insurance policy costs less than $40 a month? Many people believe flood insurance is only for homeowners or that disasters must be declared for policies to apply—but these are common misconceptions. Learn more about myths and facts here: FEMA Blog – Flood Insurance Myths and Facts

Need Help or Have a Complaint?

If you have questions about your insurance provider or need to file a complaint, contact the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation. You can file a complaint online on the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation website.

OEM is committed to supporting disaster survivors and preventing fraudulent activities that hinder recovery efforts. Let’s work together to protect our communities, ensure donations reach those in need, and safeguard survivors from fraud and identity theft.

For more information on disaster recovery in your area contact your local Office of Emergency Management. For additional flood recovery resources or questions, contact your insurance agent or Oregon 211.

To stay informed about current conditions and impacts, visit the Oregon Flood Dashboard.

PHOTO CAPTION: Photo by North Douglas County Fire & EMS, an aerial shot of flooding in Drain, Ore., on March 16, 2025