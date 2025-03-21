MEDIA ADVISORY: Gov. Cox to hold press conference on supporting Utah’s rural schools
What:
Gov. Cox will be holding a press conference on supporting Utah’s rural schools
When:
Monday, March 24, 2025 at 12:15 p.m.
Where:
Manti Elementary School
150 W 100 S St, Manti, UT 84642
Who:
Gov. Spencer J. Cox
Rep. Karen Peterson
Ralph Squire, Superintendent
