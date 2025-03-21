Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY: Gov. Cox to hold press conference on supporting Utah’s rural schools

What: 
Gov. Cox will be holding a press conference on supporting Utah’s rural schools

When: 
Monday, March 24, 2025 at 12:15 p.m.

Where: 

Manti Elementary School

150 W 100 S St, Manti, UT 84642

Who: 
Gov. Spencer J. Cox
Rep. Karen Peterson
Ralph Squire, Superintendent

