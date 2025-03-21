Transportation Commission awards $21.49 million in highway contracts in March

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $21.49 million in contracts for eight Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its March 20 regular business meeting.

The commission awarded a $3.59 million bid to Washington-based Acme Concrete Paving Inc. for a concrete slab replacement project involving milling, crack sealing, concrete paving, traffic control, signage and fencing work on approximately 3.5 miles of Interstate 80 between Granger and Green River in Sweetwater County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2025.

S & S Builders LLC, based out of Gillette, was awarded a $3.25 million bid for a bridge rehabilitation project involving structure work, traffic control, asphalt paving, seeding/erosion control, guardrail work, grading, milling and aggregate surfacing work at various locations within Big Horn, Fremont and Park Counties. The contract completion date is Nov. 30, 2025.

Based out of Cheyenne, Simon Contractors was awarded an $889,190 bid for a left turn lane project involving asphalt paving, aggregate surfacing, grading, traffic control, milling and signage work on US Highway 287 at mile marker 410.75 and on Wyoming Highway 130 at mile marker 2.779, both in Albany County. The contract completion date is Sept. 30, 2025.

The commission awarded an $807,466 bid to Cowley-based S & L Industrial for a rumble strip project involving rumble strips, asphalt paving and traffic control work at various locations statewide. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2025.

All of the above projects are funded primarily with federal dollars. The following projects awarded by the Transportation Commission this month are funded primarily with state dollars:

Cheyenne-based Reiman Corp. was awarded a $4.82 million bid for a bridge rehabilitation project involving structure work, traffic control, asphalt paving and seeding/erosion control work at various locations within Lincoln, Sublette and Teton Counties. The contract completion date is June 30, 2025.

The commission also awarded Reiman Corp. a nearly $2.1 million bid for a slab repair project involving concrete paving, traffic control, aggregate surfacing, grading and sidewalk and curb and gutter work at various locations within Laramie County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2025.

Avail Valley Construction-WY LLC, based out of Afton, was awarded a $2.81 million bid for a mill and overlay project involving asphalt paving, traffic control and milling work on approximately 7.3 miles of Wyoming Highway 51 between Gillette and Moorcroft in Campbell County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2025.

Minnesota-based Bituminous Paving Inc. was awarded a chip seal project involving chip seal work and traffic control in various locations within Albany, Carbon and Laramie Counties, totaling approximately 54.1 miles. The contract completion date is Aug. 31, 2025.

Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bid.