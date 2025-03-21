MPD Arrests Juvenile in Northeast Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a robbery in Northeast.

On Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at approximately 4:52 p.m., Fifth District officers responded for a report of a robbery in the 100 block of Q Street, Northeast. The suspects approached the victim in that block, assaulted her, and stole property. The victim was transported by DC Fire and EMS to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the detective’s investigation, on Thursday, March 20, 2025, a 12-year-old juvenile male of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25039764

###