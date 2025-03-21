MPD Arrests Bank Robbery Suspect
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a bank robbery in Northwest.
On Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at approximately 11:00 a.m., Third District officers responded to the report of a bank robbery in the 3200 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The suspect approached the bank teller and demanded money. The suspect fled the scene with an unknown amount of money. A weapon was not used during the robbery.
As a result of the investigation, detectives from MPD’s Carjacking Task Force located, identified, and arrested 36-year-old Rafi Khan of Arlington, VA. Khan was charged with Robbery.
CCN: 25039551
###
