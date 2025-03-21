MDC hosting pond management workshop April 3 for landowners in Crawford County

Body

COOK STATION, Mo.—Having a pond on your property can enhance its natural appeal and bring opportunities for fishing and wildlife watching. If you’re a landowner and have questions about building a new pond, or managing an existing pond on your property, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) can help.

MDC invites landowners to attend a free Pond Management Workshop on Thursday, April 3 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. at the University of Missouri’s Wurdack Research Center near Cook Station in Crawford County. The workshop will help landowners make the most of their private lakes or ponds. This workshop will be held on Thursday, April 3, from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

This Pond Management workshop will offer property owners the chance to learn best practices for building and maintaining a healthy pond on their land. Participants will learn directly from MDC experts in fisheries management. The workshop is designed to cover a wide variety of topics including site selection, pond construction, fish stocking, fish habitat and management, controlling aquatic vegetation and pond watersheds, maintenance tips, and dealing with nuisance wildlife.

The Pond Management workshop is free, but space is limited. Advanced registration is required online http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4jL.

The MU Wurdack Research Center is located southeast of Cook Station, at 164 Bales Rd, Cook Station, MO 65449. Participants should drive through gate and up the hill for 0.7 miles. The conference room will be on left.