The Way to Happiness Campaign Offers Common-Sense Solutions on the United Nations' International Day of Happiness

World Conference of Mayors join Ludwig Alpers, President of The Way to Happiness Foundation International The Way to Happiness Standard Edition

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On this United Nations-designated International Day of Happiness , The Way to Happiness Foundation International is championing a grassroots approach to strengthening happiness in our communities and neighborhoods—one based on common sense. Through its 21 precepts offering a moral compass for living, The Way to Happiness book offers a practical, non-religious guide that unites people and fosters trust and kindness throughout our society."The values outlined in the Way to Happiness: A Common Sense Guide To Better Living align closely with theme of The World Happiness Report 2025 which focuses on 'caring and sharing'. On this International Day of Happiness, true happiness is emphasized not as a quick fix but as a way of life. It's built through our individual and collective actions and how we treat others. The Way to Happiness book offers a clear path, rooted in integrity, respect, and compassion." stated Ludwig Alpers, President of The Way to Happiness Foundation International.As part of the organization's nationwide initiative, The Way to Happiness Foundation International, recently participated in the World Conference of Mayors annual gathering in Orlando, Florida. Working with mayors from across the United States to provide tools to raise the trust, competence and happiness levels of their cities, crucial indicators of thriving communities, partnerships were forged by The Way to Happiness Foundation to help achieve these qualities at every level in these cities.The values presented in The Way to Happiness book points the way for lasting happiness in our communities and in our personal lives. Precept 20 in the book: "Try to Treat Others as You Would Want Them to Treat You" encourages individuals to practice benevolence, respect, and empathy in their daily interactions. By treating others with kindness and fairness, we help create a harmonious environment where happiness can flourish. Such virtues of honesty, love and tolerance are not just ideals, but actionable principles that lead to well-being and success in life.The International Day of Happiness was established by the United Nations in 2012, recognizing the importance of happiness and well-being as universal goals. Celebrated annually on March 20th, the day highlights the role that happiness plays in promoting human development, social progress, and sustainable economic growth.The Way to Happiness Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving communities worldwide by promoting character standards and providing individuals with practical tools to lead a better life. With its distribution of The Way to Happiness book written by author and humanitarian, L. Ron Hubbard, the foundation aims to uplift individuals by teaching them how to make positive choices that impact not only their lives but the world around them. The Way to Happiness Foundation has distributed over 138 million copies of The Way to Happiness book in 118 languages in 92 nations.

Take Care of Yourself

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.