WDE Seeks Public Comment on Chapter 10 Rules and Standards for World Languages & Cultures and Extended Standards for Math and Science
The Wyoming Department of Education seeks public comment on Chapter 10 Rules and the 2024 Proposed Wyoming Standards for World Languages & Cultures, Math Extended, and Science Extended. Comments can be submitted online, in person, or via mail by 11:59 p.m. on May 5.
Virtual public comment sessions will be held on the dates below. The first 10 minutes will be an informational presentation and the remainder of the time will be to collect public comments. Attendees may enter and exit the Zoom meeting at any time during the session.
Virtual public comment sessions:
Comments can be mailed to:
Barb Marquer
Wyoming Department of Education
122 W. 25th St., Suite E200
Cheyenne, WY 82002
The standards documents and proposed Chapter 10 Rules can be found at the links below:
