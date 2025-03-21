First Nations continue to expand development in clean-energy sector

CANADA, March 21 - Twelve First Nations throughout B.C. are receiving provincial funding to support clean-energy projects that will help their members lower energy costs and provide them access to efficient, sustainable sources of energy.

“Investing in community clean energy strengthens our energy independence, reduces reliance on power imports and creates lasting economic opportunities,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions. “First Nations are leaders in the clean-energy sector with innovative and diverse projects, and we look forward to continued partnership together as we create a cleaner, greener future for all British Columbians.”

The First Nations Clean Energy Business Fund is providing 12 First Nations approximately $1.49 million in capacity and equity funding to develop clean-energy projects that will help provide energy options that are affordable, reduce emissions, protect the environment and bolster local economies. Projects range from installing 24 residential solar photovoltaic systems on Cayoose Creek homes to developing a comprehensive community energy plan for the Nazko First Nation.

The Yekooche First Nation will explore clean-energy opportunities in its territory, where frequent climate-related hazards, such as wildfires and severe storms, have started to impact the local electricity supply. The Province is providing $50,000 to help the Nation complete a prefeasibility study that will assess the viability of solar and wind power projects. The assessments will bring the Yekooche First Nation closer to having a resilient energy source, while also generating long-term employment opportunities.

“Yekooche First Nation is excited and grateful for this funding to investigate solar and wind power projects,” said Steve Nycholat, director of economic development, Yekooche First Nation. “It will help us create a more sustainable and greener future for us and our neighbours.”

In addition to supporting the clean-energy goals of many First Nations communities, the First Nations Clean Energy Business Fund supports projects that align with the Province’s CleanBC plan, including:

community energy plans and clean-energy feasibility studies;

energy efficiency projects such as heat-pump installations and improving insulation in homes; and

clean-energy generation projects.

Quotes:

Christine Boyle, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation –

“Whether it’s micro-grid, solar power, run-of-river or planning for community energy efficiency and peak load management, First Nations around B.C. are taking action to reduce energy use and switch to cleaner energy options. First Nations’ community participation in the clean energy sector is vital as we work together on a low-carbon future.”

Tamara Davidson, Minister of Environment and Parks –

“First Nations have long been stewards of this land, and their leadership in the transition to clean energy is a natural extension of this stewardship. These projects will provide lasting benefits to communities and to our environment, and are another example of the progress we can make together to support a sustainable economic future.”

Quick Facts:

Since the First Nations Clean Energy Business Fund launched in 2011, more than 150 First Nations communities have benefited from more than $21 million in funding for clean-energy and energy-efficiency projects.

Currently, 46 First Nations benefit from 71 clean-energy revenue sharing agreements with B.C. that are based on new incremental revenues to government derived from water and land rents.

Learn More:

To learn more about First Nations Clean Energy Business Fund, please visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/natural-resource-stewardship/consulting-with-first-nations/first-nations-clean-energy-business-fund

A backgrounder follows.