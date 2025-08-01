Post-secondary education more affordable as access grant hits five-year mark

CANADA, August 1 - The Province is celebrating five years of the B.C. Access Grant, a program that has helped tens of thousands of students throughout B.C. afford post-secondary education.

“When we support people, we support the economy, because people are the economy. Our government will continue to act to make post-secondary education, accessible, relevant and affordable for students,” said Jessie Sunner, Minister of Post Secondary Education and Future Skills. “While the U.S. administration may aim to weaken us, B.C. is Canada’s economic engine, and by reducing financial barriers to education and training opportunities, we’re continuing to respond to a changing world and building a stronger, more resilient economy for all British Columbians.”

Launched in 2020, the B.C. Access Grant was the first new post-secondary grant program introduced in the province in 15 years. The grant has helped more than 88,000 students in accessing post-secondary education and training, and saved students and their families up to $8,000.

The needs-based, upfront and non-repayable grant has provided more than $178 million in financial assistance to low- and middle-income students, future workers and their families. This eases financial pressures and improves access to education and training opportunities throughout B.C. In a rapidly changing and dynamic global economy, this grant ensures that students will have access to education and skills training that is affordable, accessible and responsive to the needs of today’s changing economy.

“British Columbia is rapidly emerging as a global hub for innovation, and these students will be key to closing the skills gap and driving our province’s economic growth,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs and Economic Growth. “By continuing to invest in a strong, inclusive economy, we're supporting the growth of thriving sectors like manufacturing, technology, life sciences, natural resources, and beyond — where these students will play a vital role.”

The grant is available to eligible students attending any of B.C.’s 25 public post-secondary institutions and can be used to help cover the costs for tuition, living expenses or any education-related costs students may have during their studies. Students enrolled in full-time studies can apply for up to $4,000 per year. Those in part-time studies can receive up to $1,000 per year.

The B.C. Access Grant is a key part of the Province’s commitment to developing B.C.’s workforce by making post-secondary education more affordable and accessible. This grant supports and strengthens B.C.’s growing economy and positions British Columbia as a leading driver of Canada’s new and emerging economy.

Quick Facts:

Students will be automatically assessed for eligibility for the B.C. Access Grant when they apply for financial assistance through StudentAidBC.

The funds may be used for tuition, living expenses or any eligible education-related costs students may have while working on their post-secondary education.

Learn More:

To learn more about the B.C. Access Grant, visit: https://studentaidbc.ca/explore/grants-scholarships/bc-access-grant-full-time