Classrooms under construction will add nearly 1,500 student spaces

CANADA, July 31 - Construction is underway for new classrooms at seven schools across B.C., creating nearly 1,500 additional student spaces to support rapidly growing communities.

“Communities across the province are growing, and with that comes the urgent need for more schools and more classroom space,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Infrastructure. “We’re building schools faster than we ever have before, and we’re doing it with smart solutions that get students into safe, modern classrooms right in their neighbourhood.”

New K-12 classrooms are breaking ground this summer in:

Chilliwack;

Delta;

Fort St. John;

Richmond;

North Vancouver; and

Maple Ridge.

“Every dollar we invest in education is an investment in our future,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Education and Child Care. “With modern learning environments, students are better equipped to thrive academically, socially and emotionally.”

The Province has invested approximately $119 million in these classrooms to support growing school districts.

“The new addition to Westview Elementary supports a healthy and vibrant learning community,” said Linda Munro, chair, North Vancouver school board. “We are excited by the innovative approach to building that will add more space and modern classrooms to better meet students’ needs.”

Since 2017, the Province has invested more than $6 billion in school construction and renovation, creating nearly 43,000 new student spaces and more than 39,000 seismically safe seats in B.C. schools. As the province grows, government is committed to working with both school districts and municipalities to provide all students with safe, modern and inspiring places to learn.

Kelly Greene, MLA for Richmond-Steveston –

“This project represents an important investment in the future of our communities. I am so excited to see Tomsett Elementary start construction, as well as the other projects underway across Richmond, like the Diefenbaker Elementary school replacement. When we strengthen our schools, we strengthen our neighbourhoods, support working families and create lasting opportunities for the next generation.”

Susie Chant, MLA for North Vancouver-Seymour –

“This is a critical step in meeting the needs of our rapidly growing community. By expanding student spaces, we’re ensuring that every child has access to a quality learning environment close to home.”

For more information about K-12 school capital projects in B.C., visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/education-training/k-12/administration/capital

