Province takes next step to improve Elk Valley water quality

CANADA, July 31 - Fish, wildlife, ecosystems and communities in the Elk Valley will benefit from an updated plan to improve water quality in the region.

The Province has updated the Elk Valley Water Quality Plan to improve how B.C. manages the effects of mining on water quality. This is the first time the Elk Valley’s area-based management plan has been amended since it was developed in 2014. The amendment follows a year-long consultation process with governments, First Nations, industry and the public.

The updated plan includes clear expectations for managing and improving water quality, with goals and guidance for decision-makers. This will help ensure clean water in the Elk Valley and respond to concerns from the community and Ktunaxa First Nations governments.

The amendment strengthens the ministry’s commitment to protecting the environment and wildlife in the Elk Valley, while supporting an industry crucial to the communities and economy of the region, province and country.

This amendment is a milestone for the Province, restructuring the plan into a government-led framework for decision-making. The next amendment planned will be a review of the selenium water-quality target for the Koocanusa Reservoir. Planning for this is underway and the Province will continue to engage with partners throughout this process.

The Elk Valley Water Quality Plan has driven significant investments in water treatment and other strategies to address water quality, and these improvements are starting to become evident. Elk Valley Resources has invested more than $1.5 billion since 2014, and four more water-treatment facilities are being built. These new facilities aim to double the water-treatment capacity at Elk Valley Resources’s mines in the valley by the end of 2027.

Learn More:

To learn more about the Elk Valley Area Based Management Plan, including water-quality improvements and the work in progress, visit: https://elkvalleywaterquality.gov.bc.ca/