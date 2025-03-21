Governor Shares Criminal Justice Priorities with Crime Commission

Comunicado de Prensa en español

On Thursday, Gov. Josh Stein addressed the Governor’s Crime Commission, outlining the priorities his administration would like the 44-member advisory body to focus on over the next year.

“Protecting the people of North Carolina is job one. I’m grateful to be on the same team as these members of the Governor’s Crime Commission as we work together to build a safer and stronger North Carolina,” said Gov. Stein, “By serving on the Commission, these members have dedicated themselves to enhancing public safety, reducing and preventing crime, and improving the criminal justice system.”

Priorities include:

Explore programs that enhance the recruitment, training and retention of law enforcement officers, youth counselors and correctional officers

Support evidence-based violence prevention initiatives, including community violence intervention programs

Remove barriers for successful re-entry into society following incarceration

“I am looking forward to working with Gov. Stein and the commission to advance these priorities,” said Public Safety Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe, Jr. “This focus will help us shape ongoing initiatives to prevent violence, improve re-entry outcomes and recruit top talent to serve in our law enforcement agencies and in our juvenile justice and correctional facilities.”

The commission met at the site of the Community Justice Center, a victim services provider in downtown Wilmington. Former District Attorney Ben David led the development of the organization, which will provide wrap-around services for victims of crimes including domestic violence and sexual assault.

About the Governor’s Crime Commission

The Governor's Crime Commission serves as the chief advisory body to the governor and the secretary of the Department of Public Safety on crime and justice issues. The Commission sets program priorities and reviews and makes recommendations to the governor for grant awards.

Commission members are comprised of leaders in statewide criminal justice and human service agencies, representatives from the courts, law enforcement, local government, the General Assembly, nonprofit agencies, private citizens and youth representatives.

For more information about the Governor’s Crime Commission, visit ncdps.gov/gcc. To view additional photos from Thursday's meeting, visit the Governor's Flickr page.