Suicide prevention: VA S.A.V.E. training

Ever notice how superhero movies often follow the same storyline? The hero thinks they need superhuman powers to protect people, but it’s really their human qualities that ultimately save lives.

The same is true if you have a Veteran loved one going through a tough time or thinking about suicide. You don’t need to be able to leap tall buildings with a single bound or to cast spider webs from your wrists to help them. You just need to do the human thing and show that you care. Have empathy.

VA S.A.V.E. training is for everyday people to learn valuable ways to help Veterans who may be having thoughts of suicide or facing a crisis. You don’t need a medical degree or to be an expert to take this training. The only thing you need is a willingness to help Veterans.

What is VA S.A.V.E. training?

This training focuses on four steps that allow you to help a Veteran. The acronym S.A.V.E. provides a helpful way to remember the step-by-step instructions:

S: Know the signs that indicate a Veteran might be thinking about suicide.

A: Ask the most important question of all. “Are you thinking of killing yourself?”

V: Validate the Veteran’s experience.

E: Encourage treatment and expedite getting help.

Let’s take a closer look at each of these.

Know the signs that indicate a Veteran might be thinking about suicide

At some point in life, everyone faces challenges that may be hard to endure or cope with. Sometimes, those challenges can lead to thoughts of suicide.

If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, or if you’re noticing any of the warning signs below, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive 24/7, confidential support. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to connect. To reach responders, Dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255.

Hopelessness, feeling like there’s no way out.

Anxiety, agitation, sleeplessness, or mood swings.

Feeling like there’s no reason to live.

Rage or anger.

Engaging in risky activities without thinking.

Increasing alcohol or drug use.

Withdrawing from family and friends.

The crisis signs below require immediate attention. If you or a Veteran you know is experiencing any of these, call 911 now:

When asked, they express a desire to hurt or kill themselves.

When prompted, they reveal they’re looking for ways to die by suicide.

They talk about death, dying, or suicide.

They begin to exhibit self-destructive behavior, such as increased drug or alcohol use, talking about obtaining/using weapons for self-harm, or saving up medication.

For more information about potential signs, check out the Veterans Crisis Line’s Signs of Crisis.

Ask the most important question of all. “Are you thinking of killing yourself?”

Talking with someone about suicide can help them open up and consider accepting support. Here are some things to remember:

Ask the question if you’ve noticed any of the warning signs discussed above.

Ask in such a way that it’s natural and flows with the conversation.

Don’t ask the question as though you’re looking for a “no” answer (“You’re not thinking of killing yourself, are you?”).

Don’t wait to ask the question until they’re halfway out the door.

Learn more about how to talk with a Veteran in crisis with our Crisis Conversation Handout.

Validate the Veteran’s experience

It’s important to let the Veteran know you’re listening and to acknowledge their experience. Here’s how you can do that:

Talk openly about suicide. Be willing to listen, allow the Veteran to express their feelings; make supportive, encouraging comments.

Recognize the situation is serious.

Don’t pass judgment.

Encourage treatment and expedite getting help

If a Veteran is having thoughts of suicide, remain calm and reassure them help is available. Remember:

Don’t keep the Veteran’s suicidal thoughts or behavior a secret.

Don’t leave them alone.

Try to get the Veteran to seek immediate help from their doctor or nearest hospital.

Call 911.

How to take VA S.A.V.E. training

VA S.A.V.E. Training is free, and anyone can take it online at learn.psycharmor.org/courses/va-save. If you feel like in-person training would be more useful, you can find your local VA suicide prevention coordinator at VeteransCrisisLine.net/LocalResources.

Suicide is preventable

You don’t need to be a superhero to prevent Veteran suicide. We all have the power to save a life.