Double Board-Certified Surgeon Dr. Jordan P. Sand Partners with GetHairMD™ to Transform Hair Growth Options in Spokane

Spokane's premier facial plastic surgeon brings GetHairMD's innovative hair growth treatments to Eastern Washington patients.

We're bringing the most scientifically advanced hair restoration technologies to our patients in a personalized approach that aligns perfectly with our practice philosophy.” — Dr. Jordan P. Sand

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning facial plastic surgeon Dr. Jordan P. Sand and Sand Plastic Surgery have partnered with GetHairMD™ to offer Spokane access to noninvasive FDA-cleared hair growth services. This strategic collaboration makes Sand Plastic Surgery the exclusive provider of GetHairMD's comprehensive suite of non-invasive hair restoration solutions in his region.Dr. Sand, a double board-certified surgeon recognized by Spokane + Coeur d'Alene Living Magazine as one of the best cosmetic surgeons in the region, will now expand his practice's offerings to include GetHairMD's innovative multi-modality approach to hair restoration.Hair loss affects over 50% of adult men and over 40% of adult women nationwide, with similar patterns observed throughout the Spokane region. As the cultural and economic hub of the Inland Northwest, Spokane's growing population has shown increasing demand for advanced hair growth options. This partnership addresses a critical need in the community by providing local access to cutting-edge treatments that previously required patients to travel to larger metropolitan areas like Seattle or Portland."Throughout my career, I've seen firsthand how hair loss can deeply impact a person's self-confidence and quality of life," said Dr. Jordan P. Sand. "By partnering with GetHairMD, we're bringing the most scientifically advanced hair restoration technologies to our patients in a personalized approach that aligns perfectly with our practice philosophy of helping patients look and feel their best naturally. This partnership represents a significant advancement in the level of care we can provide to the Greater Spokane community."With this collaboration, Dr. Sand joins the GetHairMD network of experienced physicians specializing in all forms and causes of hair loss.Patients at Sand Plastic Surgery will now benefit from GetHairMD's complete range of hair restoration solutions, including:• Advanced laser therapy treatments designed to stimulate cellular activity and improve blood flow to the scalp• FDA-cleared TransDermal Infusion therapy, which delivers pharmaceutical-grade hair growth serum directly into the follicle• Genomic test with customized prescription topical medications• AI diagnostic imaging tool HairMetrix• At-home therapies, including the Dual Wave Energy Cap, nutritional supplements, and medical-grade shampoos and conditioners"Dr. Sand's exceptional reputation as a nationally recognized facial plastic surgeon and his commitment to providing state-of-the-art care in a world-class facility made this partnership a natural fit," said Paul Herchman, CEO of GetHairMD. "His expertise in facial aesthetics combined with his deep roots in the Spokane community uniquely positions him to bring our clinically proven hair restoration solutions to his patients. We're thrilled to support his practice addressing this significant regional need."The partnership's patient-centered approach involves thorough consultations, personalized treatment plans, and ongoing monitoring to achieve optimal results. GetHairMD's multi-modality approach has achieved a success rate exceeding 90% nationwide.About Dr. Jordan P. Sand and Sand Plastic SurgeryDr. Jordan P. Sand, M.D., F.A.C.S., is Sand Plastic Surgery's Director and Principal Surgeon. He is double board-certified, nationally recognized, fellowship-trained, and an executive board member of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Dr. Sand serves as faculty at the University of Washington School of Medicine and the Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine at Washington State University.Sand Plastic Surgery offers a comprehensive range of surgical and non-surgical facial rejuvenation procedures, with special expertise in nasal surgery, facial rejuvenation, eyelid surgery, hair restoration, facial reconstruction, and minimally/non-invasive procedures. The practice operates from its state-of-the-art Sixth Avenue Surgery Center, providing patients with the highest level of safety and care available.About GetHairMD™GetHairMD is a network of experienced physicians with expertise in all forms and causes of hair loss. The company offers a multi-modality approach, combining cutting-edge technology with doctor-supervised care to achieve optimal hair restoration results, exceeding a 90% success rate. GetHairMD has grown from a single location to over 50 locations nationally.

