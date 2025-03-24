Fisher College Unveils Newly Designed Website to Enhance User Experience and Accessibility

The new design of Fisher’s website features a modern design with easy-to-use navigation and responsive design, making it accessible on any device.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fisher College, located in Boston’s historic Back Bay, is excited to announce the launch of its newly designed website fisher.edu . This new platform will elevate the college’s online presence and make it easier for parents, students, alumni, and community members to find important information.The new design of Fisher’s website features a modern design with easy-to-use navigation and responsive design, making it accessible on any device. The homepage showcases the college’s events and the stories of Fisher students and faculty, as well as academic portals and statistics to provide visitors with the latest updates and important information.Key highlights of the new website include:• Responsive Design: The site is optimized for various devices, including desktops, tablets, and smartphones, allowing users to access information seamlessly from any platform.• Comprehensive Academic Information : Detailed pages on undergraduate and graduate programs, such as the Bachelor of Science in Information Technology, provide insights into curriculum, career prospects, and program requirements.• Online Programs Access: Users can explore a robust selection of accredited online degree programs and certificates, designed to accommodate diverse learning needs and schedules.• Enhanced Student Resources: Dedicated sections for current students offer quick access to essential services, including health and wellness, housing, and campus safety.• Engaging Content: The website's blog features inspiring stories from students and faculty, such as Dr. Chung’s journey to Fisher College, providing a glimpse into the college’s community.“Our goal with this redesign is to provide a user-friendly platform that reflects Fisher College’s commitment to educational excellence and community engagement,” said Fisher College President, Steven Rich. “We invite everyone to explore the new website and discover the opportunities that Fisher College offers.”The new website also integrates social media channels, allowing users to stay connected with the latest news, events, and updates from the Fisher College community.Along with the website, Fisher College has launched a new mass communications system, Messages XR, which will allow the college to communicate with parents and staff members quickly and efficiently via email, text message, and phone call, ensuring that parents receive information in the way that works best for them.“We are excited about the launch our new website and mass communications system to provide our community with an improved online experience,” added President Rich.About Fisher CollegeFisher College is a private, not-for-profit institution located in Boston’s Back Bay that has been providing transformative educational experiences since 1903. With a focus on personalized learning, the college offers a diverse range of undergraduate, graduate, and online programs designed to prepare students for success in a global society. Visit www.fisher.edu

