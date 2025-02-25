Fisher College Men's Basketball Earns Historic 4th Seed in 2025 CAC Tourney
The Falcons will face the 5th-seeded Northern New Mexico team in the quarterfinals on Friday, Feb. 28th at 5 pm CST
The CAC has announced the tournament schedule as follows:
Thursday, February 27 – Quarterfinal Round
• Game 1: No. 1 Florida College vs. No. 8 Carolina University, 3 p.m.
• Game 2: No. 2 Arkansas Baptist vs. No. 7 Haskell Indian Nations, 7 p.m.
Friday, February 28 – Quarterfinal Round
• Game 3: No. 3 Washington Adventist vs. No. 6 Spartanburg Methodist, 3 p.m.
• Game 4: No. 4 Fisher College vs. No. 5 Northern New Mexico, 5 p.m.
Saturday, March 1 – Semifinal Round
• Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 4, Time TBD
• Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3, Time TBD
Sunday, March 2 – Championship Game
All game times are listed in Central Standard Time.
Fans can follow the Falcons' journey and access live game updates through the official Fisher College athletics website: www.fisherfalcons.com.
For more information, contact Anthony Perry, Associate Director of Athletics/Sports Information at Fisher College: aperry@fisher.edu
Fisher College is a proud member of the Continental Athletic Conference, committed to excellence in both academics and athletics.
