Fisher College Men's Basketball Earns Historic 4th Seed in 2025 CAC Tourney

Securing the 4th seed proves our players' dedication and hard work throughout the season. We're eager to compete at the highest level in the upcoming tournament.” — Fisher College's head coach, Anthony Leonelli

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fisher College , located in Boston’s historic Back Bay, is proud to announce that Fisher College's men's basketball team has achieved a significant milestone by earning the 4th seed in the upcoming 2025 Continental Athletic Conference (CAC) Men's Basketball Championship Tournament. This seeding marks the highest in the program's history within the CAC/AII postseason.The tournament is set to take place at Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kansas, commencing on Thursday, Feb. 27th. The Falcons will face the 5th-seeded Northern New Mexico team in the quarterfinals on Friday, Feb. 28th at 5 pm CST.The CAC has announced the tournament schedule as follows:Thursday, February 27 – Quarterfinal Round• Game 1: No. 1 Florida College vs. No. 8 Carolina University, 3 p.m.• Game 2: No. 2 Arkansas Baptist vs. No. 7 Haskell Indian Nations, 7 p.m.Friday, February 28 – Quarterfinal Round• Game 3: No. 3 Washington Adventist vs. No. 6 Spartanburg Methodist, 3 p.m.• Game 4: No. 4 Fisher College vs. No. 5 Northern New Mexico, 5 p.m.Saturday, March 1 – Semifinal Round• Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 4, Time TBD• Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3, Time TBDSunday, March 2 – Championship GameAll game times are listed in Central Standard Time.Fans can follow the Falcons' journey and access live game updates through the official Fisher College athletics website For more information, contact Anthony Perry, Associate Director of Athletics/Sports Information at Fisher College: aperry@fisher.eduFisher College is a proud member of the Continental Athletic Conference, committed to excellence in both academics and athletics.

