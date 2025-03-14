Fisher College Names Mackie Chandler as Head Softball Coach, Ushering in a New Era of Excellence

Head Softball Coach at Fisher College, Mackenzie "Mackie" Chandler

Mackenzie "Mackie" Chandler is the new Head Softball Coach for Fisher College in Boston, signaling an exciting new chapter for the Falcons’ softball program.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fisher College , located in Boston’s historic Back Bay, is proud to announce the appointment of Mackenzie "Mackie" Chandler as the new Head Softball Coach, signaling an exciting new chapter for the Falcons’ softball program. Chandler’s experience, passion for the game, and dedication to developing student-athletes make her the perfect leader to take Fisher Softball to the next level.“We are thrilled to welcome Mackie to Beacon Street,” said Director of Athletics Scott Dulin. “Her love for the game, ability to connect with student-athletes, and commitment to both coaching and mentorship are invaluable to the Fisher community. We are confident she will build a culture of excellence within our softball program.”Chandler comes to Fisher College after a successful stint at Allen Community College, where she led the Red Devils to their first NJCAA postseason appearance since 2019. Her leadership produced two First-Team All-KJCCC/Region VI selections, demonstrating her ability to cultivate talent and drive success on the field. Prior to her time at Allen CC, Chandler coached at the high school level in Florida, helping student-athletes achieve college recruitment opportunities while leading competitive programs to playoff runs.“I am deeply honored and excited to join Fisher College,” said Chandler. “This role is about more than just coaching—it’s about building a culture of resilience, teamwork, and academic and athletic success. I look forward to working with our student-athletes, shaping future leaders, and representing the values of Fisher College.”A native of Orlando, Fla., Chandler was a standout collegiate athlete, competing at the NCAA Division I and II levels, as well as in the NJCAA. She wrapped up her playing career at Embry-Riddle University, where she helped lead the team to a strong postseason run. Chandler’s firsthand experience as a high-level student-athlete allows her to relate to and inspire the next generation of Falcons.Beyond the field, Chandler is also an integral part of Fisher College’s Admissions team as an Assistant Director of Admissions, bringing valuable insight to prospective student-athletes navigating their collegiate journey.As Fisher College continues to invest in the growth of its athletics program, Chandler’s leadership represents an exciting opportunity for aspiring softball players to be part of a dynamic, competitive, and academically enriching environment. Student-athletes interested in joining the Fisher College Softball program are encouraged to reach out and become part of this new era of Falcon athletics.For more information on Fisher College Softball and recruitment opportunities, visit www.fisher.edu/athletics or contact Coach Chandler at mackenzie.chandler@fisher.edu.About Fisher College About Fisher CollegeFounded in 1903, Fisher College is a private, not-for-profit institution located in Boston’s Back Bay. Offering over 30 Bachelor’s and graduate programs, both on campus and online, Fisher introduces students to a world of possibilities and knowledge. The college is dedicated to changing lives by equipping students with the tools they need to thrive in today’s economy. While rooted in liberal arts, Fisher’s programs emphasize practical fields such as management, accounting, fashion merchandising, criminal justice, biology, information technology, cybersecurity, and a cutting-edge esports industry program. Educational resources include small class sizes and opportunities for internships, guest lectures, and site visits in Boston— a city rich in history, culture, and innovation. Visit us at www.fisher.edu

