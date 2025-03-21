U.S. Chamber, Greater Cheyenne Chamber & Wyoming Chamber Host U.S. Representative Harriet Hageman for Roundtable on Tax Reform

CHEYENNE, WY – This week, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Greater Cheyenne Chamber, and Wyoming Chamber hosted U.S. Representative Harriet Hageman (R-WY-AL) for a roundtable discussion in Cheyenne, Wyoming with local business leaders on the need to extend pro-growth business tax provisions before portions of President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) expire at the end of the year. Doing so will create new opportunities for American workers and businesses to thrive.

Absent Congressional action, the country will see the largest automatic tax increase in American history. U.S. Representative Harriet Hageman is on the frontlines, working to ensure that the constituents of Wyoming District At-Large will not face this massive tax increase at the end of 2025.

“The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act included numerous provisions that have been essential to helping thousands of small businesses thrive,” said Chris Eyler, Vice President of the Northwest Region for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Wyoming is a small business state, and the U.S. Chamber is excited to be working with Representative Hageman and our local partners to see that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is extended so that small businesses can continue to be the engine that drives our economy.”

“Fiscal responsibility begins with smart tax policy, which is why we need to extend the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in the upcoming reconciliation process,” said Congressman Hageman. “We cannot afford to let 91% of Wyoming taxpayers face a tax hike or burden small businesses with crippling, job-killing taxes. I look forward to working with the Wyoming Chamber of Commerce and business owners across the state to continue advancing pro-growth tax solutions in Washington, including pass-through deductions, the child tax credit, and preserving the 21% corporate tax rate.”

“Wyoming businesses have always appreciated Rep. Hageman’s open door and willingness to listen to their challenges,” said Heidi Peterson, COO of the Wyoming Chamber of Commerce. “Monday’s conversation shows she understands the urgency of getting this done before the end of the year and that she is prioritizing the needs of Wyoming’s job creators.”

“We were so happy to partner with the US chamber to highlight what increased taxes would do to threaten free enterprise and small business in Cheyenne and Wyoming,” said Dale Steenbergen, CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber. “And we are so grateful that Representative Hageman took time out of her busy schedule to visit with us about defending business and protecting its future.”

The U.S. Chamber’s tax roundtables and business tour are the latest effort in its Growing America’s Future campaign, an education and advocacy blitz in support of maintaining a pro-growth tax code to foster a robust U.S. economy that benefits all Americans. These events will continue over the coming months in communities across the country.

##