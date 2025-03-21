U.S. Chamber, Chamber Serving Middletown, Monroe & Trenton Host U.S. Representative Warren Davidson for Roundtable on Tax Reform

MIDDLETOWN, OH – This week, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Chamber serving Middletown, Monroe and Trenton hosted U.S. Representative Warren Davidson (R-OH-08) for a roundtable discussion in Middletown, Ohio with local business leaders on the need to extend pro-growth business tax provisions before portions of President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) expire at the end of the year. Doing so will create new opportunities for American workers and businesses to thrive.

Absent Congressional action, the country will see the largest automatic tax increase in American history. U.S. Representative Warren Davidson is on the frontlines, working to ensure that the constituents of the 8th District of Ohio will not face this massive tax increase at the end of 2025.

“The U.S. Chamber thanks Congressman Davidson for working to ensure the pro-growth provisions enacted as part of the landmark Tax Cuts and Jobs Act continue to benefit all Americans,” said Kevin Courtois, Vice President of the Great Lakes Region for Regional Government Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “All policy is local, and by leading a conversation around tax reform outside of Washington, D.C., Congressman Davidson is once again demonstrating his unwavering commitment to not only the people of the Eighth District, but to American families, workers, and job creators everywhere.”

“Tax provisions in the upcoming budget reconciliation bill have been top-of-mind for businesses in our district since the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was signed into law over 7 years ago,” said Congressman Davidson. “Hearing their perspectives and proposed improvements to the tax code is critically important. Thank you to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, our local Chambers, and Cohen Recycling for hosting this timely conversation.”

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and the 20% pass-through deduction through the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ensures businesses can reinvest in their employees, expand operations, and remain competitive,” said Rick Pearce, President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce serving Middletown, Monroe and Trenton. “Without it, we risk stifling growth and job creation in our communities. Making this deduction permanent is essential for small businesses to thrive. We thank Congressman Warren Davidson’s efforts and the work that the U.S. Chamber is doing.”

"The general working public need help now. With escalating costs on just about every consumer product, adding to those major increases on home and auto insurance, expendable income is scarce,” said Dan Bates, President and CEO of the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce. “This then trickles down to our businesses at all levels and arrests our growing economy if something is not done, such as to make permanent, the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, to help our working individuals and families. We are glad to work with the U.S. Chamber in this endeavor and appreciate the support of Congressman Warren Davidson.”

“Hundreds of thousands of business owners across Ohio benefit from the provisions of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act such as the research and development tax credit and pass-through deduction,” said Justin Barnes, Vice President of Government Affairs at the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. “We thank Representative Davidson for his thoughtful leadership in Congress, and are grateful for his efforts to ensure that the reconciliation process maintains a pro-growth tax policy that sets the stage for enhanced economic opportunity and growth for the benefit of all Ohioans.”

The U.S. Chamber’s tax roundtables and business tour are the latest effort in its Growing America’s Future campaign, an education and advocacy blitz in support of maintaining a pro-growth tax code to foster a robust U.S. economy that benefits all Americans. These events will continue over the coming months in communities across the country.

##