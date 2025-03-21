U.S. Chamber, South Valley Chamber Host U.S. Representative Mike Kennedy for Roundtable on Tax Reform

SANDY, UT – This week, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the South Valley Chamber hosted U.S. Representative Mike Kennedy (R-UT-03) for a roundtable discussion in Sandy, Utah with local business leaders on the need to extend pro-growth business tax provisions before portions of President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) expire at the end of the year. Doing so will create new opportunities for American workers and businesses to thrive.

Absent Congressional action, the country will see the largest automatic tax increase in American history. U.S. Representative Mike Kennedy is on the frontlines, working to ensure that the constituents of the 3rd District of Utah will not face this massive tax increase at the end of 2025.

“The 2017 tax cuts spurred robust business investment and job creation across the country, which is why it’s so important that they be renewed and made permanent,” said Jennings Imel, Vice President at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Today’s discussion with Congressman Kennedy and business leaders in Sandy showcased the benefits of the TCJA and what’s at stake if Congress fails to act. Congressman Kennedy understands that extending these pro-growth policies will allow local businesses to grow, hire, and invest, and we appreciate his leadership on this critical issue.”

“My top priority in Congress is to help the American family thrive,” said Congressman Mike Kennedy. “By implementing President Trump’s tax cuts—such as eliminating taxes on tips, exempting Social Security income from taxation, and renewing small businesses tax cuts, we are empowering Americans to regain control over their hard-earned money and achieve prosperity.”

“We were honored to cohost, with the U.S. Chamber, a Round Table discussion with Representative Mike Kennedy,” said Jay Francis, President & CEO of the South Valley Chamber. “This fits perfectly within our wheelhouse as we have a major focus on economic development and in growing and supporting the needs of our small businesses in the South Valley.”

The U.S. Chamber’s tax roundtables and business tour are the latest effort in its Growing America’s Future campaign, an education and advocacy blitz in support of maintaining a pro-growth tax code to foster a robust U.S. economy that benefits all Americans. These events will continue over the coming months in communities across the country.

##