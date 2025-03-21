Disaster Recovery Center Opening in Johnson County

FRANKFORT, Ky. –A Disaster Recovery Center is opening March 22 in Johnson County to offer in-person support to Kentucky survivors who experienced loss as the result of Feb. 14 – March 7 severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides.

The new Disaster Recovery Center in Johnson County is located at:

KCTCS Mayo Campus Auditorium, Building C, 508 Third St., Paintsville, KY 41240

Working hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time, Sunday.

FEMA representatives can explain available assistance programs, how to apply to FEMA, and help connect survivors with resources for their recovery needs. Representatives from the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance, the Kentucky Department of Insurance and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will also be available at the recovery centers to assist survivors.

Additional Disaster Recovery Centers are scheduled to open in other Kentucky counties. Click here to find centers that are already open in Kentucky. You can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA, the commonwealth of Kentucky and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed.

To find all other center locations, including those in other states, go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a Zip Code to 43362.

FEMA is encouraging Kentuckians affected by the February storms to apply for federal disaster assistance as soon as possible. The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is April 25.

Kentucky homeowners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Harlan, Johnson, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Simpson and Woodford counties can apply for federal assistance.

If you are unable to visit the center, there are other ways to apply: online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App for mobile devices or call 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

When you apply, you will need to provide:

A current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

Your Social Security Number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

For an accessible video on how to apply for FEMA assistance, go to youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw.

For more information about Kentucky flooding recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4860. Follow the FEMA Region 4 X account at x.com/femaregion4.