Council President Stewart to Hold Media Availability on March 24 at 12:30 p.m.

MARYLAND, March 21 - For Immediate Release: Friday, March 21, 2025

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 21, 2025—On Monday, March 24 at 12:30 p.m., Montgomery County Council President Kate Stewart will hold a media availability to discuss various Council matters and highlight the Council’s upcoming public hearings for the FY26 Operating Budget on April 7 and 8.

The Council President will reflect on the County’s ongoing efforts to help support federal workers and recap the most recent “United in Service and Support” webinar with Council Vice President Will Jawando and Attorney General Anthony Brown, as well as highlight upcoming community webinars and job fairs.

Stewart will also preview the Government Operations and Fiscal Policy Committee review of Bill 3-25, Homeowners’ Tax Credit – County Supplement, which would expand eligibility for the County’s Supplement to the Homeowners Property Tax Credit (HOTC) by increasing the combined income eligibility level from $60,000 to $75,000 and increase the net worth criteria from $200,000 to $250,000.

Additionally, Stewart will highlight the video series she is coproducing to help raise awareness about mental health issues and showcase the essential services provided by community partners across Montgomery County.

The Council President’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media. The public can view the media availability on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).

Members of the news media must RSVP before 11 a.m. on March 24 to Lucia Jimenez at [email protected] to receive the Zoom login information.

# # #