IMPORTANT NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF TIMOTHY TREMBLAY AND CENTAURUS FINANCIAL WHO SUFFERED CMCT OR GWG INVESTMENT LOSSES

If You Suffered Losses With Financial Advisor Timothy Tremblay Please Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities attorneys KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to customers of financial advisor Timothy Tremblay and Centaurus Financial, Inc. after their recommendations of unsuitable Creative Media & Community Trust (NASDAQ: CMCT) investments caused two investors to suffer $100,000 in damages. The law firm urges all customers of Timothy Tremblay and Centaurus Financial who suffered investment losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes is currently representing numerous investors who suffered losses due to recommendations to invest in Creative Media & Community Trust (“CMCT”). The most recent FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 25-00325) was filed against Centaurus Financial on the behalf of two investors seeking to recover $100,000 in damages due to being recommended to invest in CMCT by their financial advisor, Timothy Tremblay (CRD# 1201542).According to the claim filed by KlaymanToskes, Centaurus Financial and financial advisor Timothy Tremblay misrepresented the CMCT Preferred fund as a safe, income-generating investment while failing to disclose its illiquidity and risk. Further, the claim alleges that Tremblay falsified the investors' risk tolerance profiles as “high risk” to justify placing them in high-risk alternative investments that were unsuitable for their financial needs.KlaymanToskes’ investigation found that despite CMCT's substantial decline in value, the investors were allegedly encouraged to purchase additional shares, further overconcentrating their retirement accounts in speculative investments. Today, the investors remain unable to fully liquidate their CMCT investments and have suffered significant financial losses as a result.Timothy Tremblay is the subject of 10 customer complaints and one regulatory event disclosed on his FINRA BrokerCheck report. On August 24, 2023, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a Cease-and-Desist Order against Tremblay for violating Regulation Best Interest (Reg BI) by recommending investments that were not in the best interest of his customers. According to the SEC, Tremblay and other registered representatives at Centaurus Financial recommended high-risk GWG L Bonds to at least 18 retail customers without a reasonable basis that the recommendations were suitable based on the investors’ profiles.Customers of Timothy Tremblay and/or any other financial advisor who suffered investment losses in CMCT and/or GWG are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.Contact

