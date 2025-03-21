Turn lane construction begins next week north of Cody at Road 2AB/U.S. 14A intersection

CODY, Wyo – Construction of a right turn lane at Park County Road 2AB's intersection with U.S. 14A is scheduled to begin Monday, March 24, north of Cody.

When complete, the $821,000 safety project will benefit south-bound traffic on U.S. 14A.

Prime contractor is Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell, and contract completion date is June 30, 2025.

"This work will require a 45 mph speed limit without delay during non-working hours, and between commuting periods (7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., and 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.)," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody. "Traffic control, including flaggers, will be used on Road 2AB during working hours (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)."

South-bound traffic will be diverted into the existing center turning lane, 24 hours a day, starting March 31, and the speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph through the work zone.

Motorists should expect flaggers and traffic delays of up to 10 minutes during working hours.

"Motorists should watch for slowing traffic and turning movements in the work zone," Frost said.

A 12-foot width restriction will be in effect beginning March 31. "The contractor must be notified ahead of time for movement of oversized farm equipment so this can be coordinated with the traffic control subcontractor," Frost said.

Fencing and irrigation work are scheduled to begin next week.

"Milling of the project and highway shoulder work is scheduled to be completed in April, with paving tentatively scheduled in late April or early May," Frost said. "A paved driving surface will remain in place during the project."

All work is tentatively scheduled, weather permitting, to be completed by Memorial Day weekend.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Todd Frost, P.E., at (307) 587-2220.

More information about this news release is available from WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.

