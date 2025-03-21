TAP Air Portugal and Avianca Open New Business Class Lounge at Miami International Airport

TAP & Avianca's VIP Lounge Official Opening with (left to right): Jimmy Morales, Chief Operating Officer, Miami Dade County; Sofia Lufinha, Chief Customer Officer, TAP Air Portugal; Frederico Pereira, CEO, Avianca; and Ralph Cutié, CEO, Miami Internati

MIA Lounge will be TAP’s First Lounge Opening Outside of Portugal

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAP Air Portugal and Avianca together hosted a grand opening today of their shared business class lounge at Miami International Airport.

The 6,559-square foot lounge, located in the South Terminal near gate J4, will be open 24-hours daily to offer more comfort, convenience, and privacy for up to 337 passengers on flights from Miami.

A wide selection of food and snacks will be offered, along with premium alcoholic beverages, and hot and cold refreshments. The facility features modern restrooms with showers, high-speed Wi-Fi, relaxation areas, dedicated workspaces, and a specially-designed children’s play area.

“Congratulations to our long-time partners at Avianca and TAP Air Portugal on the grand opening of their new lounge,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “This new premium amenity is another big step in the airport-wide modernization of MIA, which aims at enhancing the travel experience, attracting global visitors, and strengthening Miami’s position as a premier international gateway.”

“Our first-ever lounge to open outside of Portugal brings a little bit of Portugal to life in Miami,” said Sofia Lufinha, TAP's Chief Customer Officer. “Here, with all the comforts of a new business class lounge, our guests may also enjoy favorite foods and refreshments, including cheeses and pastries such as pastéis de nata, Portuguese red wine, vinho verde and port wine. It’s all part of TAP’s focus to deliver the most comfortable travel experience for our passengers.”

"At Avianca, we continue to elevate the travel experience for our passengers. This new VIP lounge is just the beginning, in 2025 we will inaugurate two new lounges, launch new routes in Business Class Americas, and present renewed experiences in Insignia. With this investment, we are reinforcing our focus on comfort, convenience, and exceptional service, ensuring that travelers enjoy an unforgettable experience while traveling through one of our most important markets like Miami," assured Frederico Pedreira, CEO of Avianca".

The lounge is available for TAP, Avianca and Star Alliance passengers traveling in First and Business Class, TAP Miles&Go Navigator and Gold members, as well as Star Alliance eligible Gold Members and LifeMiles eligible Gold and Diamond members. The lounge also accepts Priority Pass and one day passes may be purchased, subject to availability and capacity.

About TAP Air Portugal:

Flying since 1945, TAP Air Portugal is Portugal’s leading airline and the world’s leading airline between Europe and Brazil. A member of Star Alliance since 2005, TAP has its hub in Lisbon, providing unmatched access to Europe, Africa, North, Central, and South America.

TAP offers more than 1,250 weekly flights to 85 cities in 30 countries through its network of destinations, which includes seven airports in Portugal, 11 in North America, 14 in Central and South America, 13 in Africa and 43 in Europe (in addition to Portugal).

TAP operates one of the youngest fleets in the world and is committed to offering the best product in the sector for its customers. The Portuguese airline operates a fleet of Airbus' next generation NEO aircraft: A330neo, A321LR, A320neo and A321neo, with superior efficiency and reduced emission levels. TAP also operates 19 Embraer aircraft in its regional fleet (TAP Express).

TAP is ranked by Airline Ratings to be one of the 25 safest airlines in the world. The airline has been recognized and awarded as Europe's Leading Airline to Africa, as well as Europe's Leading Airline to South America by the World Travel Awards in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.