Alpert JFS LifePlanning® Announces Programs for People with Disabilities, Their Families and Caregivers

Alpert JFS LifePlanning Workshops

Free Program Offers Education, Advocacy, Consultation and Emotional Support; Encourages and Assists in Planning for the Future

Discussing the future with family members is not always easy, but it is crucial to have a carefully considered plan in place, so decisions are made proactively.” — Tami Lustig, MSW, LifePlanning® Director

WEST PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service of Palm Beach County (Alpert JFS) and Melvin J. and Claire Levine Jewish Residential & Family Service (Levine) LifePlanningprogram announces new topics for spring, fall and winter. LifePlanningoffers the community a free workshop series open to the public and covers subjects such as how to attain financial benefits, the importance of legal planning, what guardianship entails, boosting independence skills, importance of socialization, caregiver respite, finding gainful employment and much more.“Discussing the future with family members is not always easy, but it is crucial to have a carefully considered plan in place, so decisions are made proactively, rather than during a challenging situation,” said Tami Lustig, MSW, LifePlanningDirector & Disabilities Community Liaison at Alpert JFS. “LifePlanningis designed to help equip families with tools they may need to plan ahead for their loved ones.”Following is a few of the upcoming LifePlanningprograms:• Wednesday, April 2, 2025, from 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom: Disaster Planning for People with Disabilities. Preparing individuals and caregivers with information and strategies to ensure the safety and well-being of those with disabilities during times of pending disasters. The workshop covers pre-planning, evacuation information, specific information about securing shelters for those with special healthcare needs, and resources. This workshop is co-hosted by Goodman Jewish Family Services of Broward County.• Thursday, June 5, 2025, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in person: Safe Dating & Relationships. An educational social program for adults with disabilities aged 22+. Participants can mix and mingle, make new friends, enjoy free refreshments and mocktails, and learn about different types of relationships, communication challenges, dating etiquette, boundaries, and consent in a fun safe space.• Wednesday, July 23, 2025, from 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom: The Importance of Legal Planning. The Legal Planning workshop will feature an expert discussing special needs trusts, pooled trusts, ABLE accounts, and advance directives.• Wednesday, September 10, 2025 from 2 to 3 p.m. on Zoom: All About Guardianship. The Guardianship workshop will feature an expert covering the role of a professional guardian, the process of obtaining one, planning for guardianship succession, and key skills to seek in a guardianship team.• Thursday, November 6, 2025, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in person: Stigma Free Mental Health. Mental health stigma continues to be a major societal challenge, preventing individuals from seeking care and making many hesitant to share their struggles. This can exacerbate symptoms and diminish overall quality of life. In collaboration with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Palm Beach County, Alpert JFS will host an in-person community program focused on achieving stigma-free mental well-being.The Alpert JFS LifePlanning® program continues to collaborate with many community partners including the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County’s Commission for Jewish Education (CJE), Florida Atlantic University’s Center for Autism and Related Disabilities (FAU CARD), and NAMI PBC on programs. Several events take place in Alpert JFS’ new Center for Belonging and Wellbeing in Palm Beach Gardens. To register for LifePlanningprograms or learn more, please call 561-684-1991 or visit https://www.alpertjfs.org/lifeplanning/ LifePlanningis part of the Jewish Disabilities Network (JDN), which is a collaborative initiative of Jewish agencies, organizations, and synagogues working together to create an inclusive and embracing Jewish community for people with disabilities of all ages and their families. LifePlanningprograms are open to people of all faiths and ethnicities.About Alpert JFSFounded in 1974, Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS) is a nationally accredited service provider for children, adults, seniors, and Holocaust survivors. The non-profit, non-sectarian organization is a trusted leader, with a team of over 100 skilled professionals delivering high-quality care to over 12,000 people each year, from Boynton Beach to Vero Beach. Alpert JFS was named 2023 Hats Off Nonprofit of the Year (Large Category) by Nonprofits First. For the last 50 years, Alpert JFS has worked to ensure the well-being of individuals and families, the independence of older adults, and quality-of-life for individuals with disabilities. For more information, visit www.AlpertJFS.org or phone 561-684-1991.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.