Jamie Ferriman selected as Top Candle Designer and Owner the Year by IAOTP

Jamie Ferriman member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jamie Ferriman, Owner and Founder of Bri Candles, was recently selected as Top Candle Designer and Owner of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over two decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Ferriman has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Ferriman launched Bri Candles as a tribute to her late daughter. Bri candles is a luxury candle brand featuring handcrafted, artisanal candles made from soy wax, gel wax, and beeswax. She also introduced a range of natural bath products and other high-end items, meticulously ensuring each product meets the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship. Upon selling each candle, a portion of the proceeds supports a charity in her daughter, Bridgett’s name.Ms. Ferriman’s areas of expertise include, but are not limited to business development, small business management, manufacturing, customer service, and inventory management.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Ferriman co-owned a waste removal service until 2017, playing an essential role in the daily operations together with her husband. She has worked in multiple positions as a paint specialist at Peterbilt Motors Company. Some responsibilities have included inspecting paint for flaws to ensure it met quality standards before reaching customers.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Ferriman has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She recently was recognized by Who’s Who of Professional Women. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the remarkable Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection as Top Candle Designer and Owner of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Ferriman for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Ferriman attributes her success to her steadfast determination and self-motivation for overcoming challenges and cynicism throughout her career. She was inspired to start her candle-making business after the loss of her daughter, using it as a therapeutic outlet to cope with grief. A portion of Bri Candles’ proceeds is donated to a Suicide Awareness Program, that is designed to help with supporting efforts to save lives and bring hope to families and friends affected by suicide. When not working, she enjoys traveling, window shopping, meeting new people, and spending time with her husband, three children, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren.She also has a passion for DIY projects and interior design. In the future, Ms. Ferriman plans to open brick-and-mortar stores and hire local employees, as well as increasing their presence at expos and events. In addition, she envisions establishing multiple retail locations and a manufacturing facility in Fort Worth and surrounding areas.For more information please visit: www.bricandleshop.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.