Loop 101 South off-ramp at Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd closes March 24

PHOENIX – The southbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) off-ramp at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard will be closed for two months starting at approximately 1 a.m. Monday, March 24, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The ramp will be reconstructed as part of ADOT’s ongoing freeway widening project in north Scottsdale. It is scheduled to reopen by late May.

Drivers who normally would use the ramp should plan on alternate routes, including exiting southbound Loop 101 at Princess Drive/Pima Road. Travelers can then use the southbound Loop 101 frontage road to reach Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard.

Allow extra travel time, slow down and continue to provide room for traffic entering the freeway while crews work on the widening project.

The $108 million Pima Freeway Improvement Project between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive/Pima Road started in January 2024.

Over the course of the two-year Loop 101 project, on- and off-ramps between Shea Boulevard and Pima Road/Princess Drive are being reconstructed to fit with the wider freeway. The entire project is scheduled for completion in early 2026.

ADOT is adding one lane in each direction along 4.5 miles of the Pima Freeway north of Shea Boulevard. Other improvements include converting the Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard interchange to a diamond configuration and installing new signs, traffic signals and lighting.

The Loop 101 widening project is funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. The project is scheduled under the Regional Transportation Plan managed by the Maricopa Association of Governments, which serves as the metropolitan planning organization for the Greater Phoenix region.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.