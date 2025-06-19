Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (June 20-23) - Phoenix Area

PHOENIX – Closures or lane restrictions for freeway improvement projects in the Phoenix area will be limited this weekend (June 20-23), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan on using detour routes as needed while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

The eastbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) ramps to north- and southbound Interstate 17 in north Phoenix closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday (June 21) for the Loop 101 widening project. Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. Detours to access I-17: Drivers who exit eastbound Loop 101 at 35th Avenue can travel north to eastbound Deer Valley Road or go south to eastbound Union Hills Drive or Bell Road.

Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) narrowed to two lanes in both directions between 71st Avenue and Union Hills Drive in the Northwest Valley from 11 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday (June 21) for the widening project. Allow extra travel time. Be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching the traveling through all work zones.

Southbound I-17 on-ramp at 19th Avenue near the Durango Curve closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday (June 21) for barrier wall repair. Southbound I-17 right lane near 19th Avenue also closed. Detour: Drivers can use the southbound frontage road to Seventh Avenue to enter I-17.

Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard closed in both directions at Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday (June 21) for bridge widening work. Consider alternate routes. Detour routes include using the north- or southbound Loop 101 frontage roads (northbound to Bell Road or southbound to Raintree Drive).

Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.

Most projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters last November approved Proposition 479, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.

Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.