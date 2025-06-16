I-17 paving project in Anthem area set to start June 22

PHOENIX – A project to improve the ride on Interstate 17 between State Route 74 (Carefree Highway) and Anthem Way is scheduled to start Sunday night, June 22, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Work on the $15.1 million project to resurface the freeway and make other improvements will occur during overnight hours. It will not require any immediate lane restrictions along I-17. Instead, crews initially will work on cross street sidewalks and replace guardrail near the Anthem Way interchange.

No full closures of I-17 are planned as the project moves along. Drivers should expect on- and off-ramp closures at times. In August, crews will start resurfacing work at night by removing a top layer of the existing I-17 pavement and replacing it with fresh asphalt.

The project will also resurface on- and off-ramps and seal bridge decks, replace signs and guardrail, maintain highway shoulders, install drainage pipes and provide new pavement markings.

ADOT anticipates the work to be completed by spring 2026. The project is funded through the federal National Highway Performance Program.