I-40 Allentown Road bridge replacement project begins soon

HOUCK – The Arizona Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin construction Monday, June 23, on a new bridge over Interstate 40 at Houck, about 8 miles west of the New Mexico line.

Crews will close the Allentown Road bridge over Interstate 40 (milepost 351) to demolish it and begin construction on the new bridge. The work, scheduled for completion by fall of this year, will include replacing the bridge and making roadway improvements.

Drivers should allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down, stay alert and merge safely when approaching and traveling through the work zones.

For detours and to subscribe more information, please visit the project website.