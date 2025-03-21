COMMISSIONER SID MILLER COMMENDS PASSAGE OF SENATE RESOLUTION TO URGE DIPLOMATIC ENFORCEMENT OF THE U.S.-MEXICO WATER TREATY

"I commend Senator Adam Hinojosa and the Texas Senate for taking decisive action to address Mexico’s ongoing failure to meet its water obligations under the 1944 U.S.-Mexico Water Treaty. The passage of Senate Concurrent Resolution 13 sends a strong and clear message that Texas will not stand by while our farmers, ranchers, and rural communities suffer from water shortages. Agriculture is the backbone of the Rio Grande Valley’s economy, and ensuring a reliable water supply is critical to protecting the livelihoods of the hardworking men and women who feed and clothe our state and nation.

It is encouraging to see Texas officials stepping up to finally address the long-overlooked water crisis. Water is not a partisan issue—it is a fundamental necessity for agriculture, industry, and everyday life. I urge House Speaker Dustin Burrows and the Texas House to pass this resolution and call on the International Boundary and Water Commission to take immediate diplomatic action to ensure Mexico meets its treaty obligations. Texas farmers deserve certainty, and they cannot afford to wait. Every drop of water matters, and we must keep fighting to protect our agricultural heritage and rural communities."