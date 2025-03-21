SHADOW OF VENGEANCE Star Scarlett Diamond Follows Success of Viral Family Hit with Gritty Vigilante Thriller

After the success of LUCY SHIMMERS, filmmaker Rob Diamond delivers an intense vigilante thriller starring Scarlett Diamond in a gritty revenge tale.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era when streaming viewership continues to surge amid Hollywood's expanding digital landscape, award-winning filmmaker Rob Diamond has released his most intense project to date, SHADOW OF VENGEANCE, which is now available across multiple streaming platforms.The intense revenge thriller, written and directed by Diamond, stars his granddaughter, breakout talent Scarlett Diamond, as Cindi, following their successful collaboration in the streaming phenomenon LUCY SHIMMERS AND THE PRINCE OF PEACE, which garnered multiple awards including Best Director, Best Feature Film, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Score at the 2021 Filmed in Utah Awards, as well as the Silver Crown Award for Best Feature Film at the 2021 International ICVM Crown Awards.SHADOW OF VENGEANCE features Derek Boone in a transformative lead role as Dos Jonze, a decorated Navy SEAL and Medal of Honor recipient who spirals into vigilante justice when the man who murdered his mother is released early from prison. When his niece is brutally attacked and left fighting for her life, Jonze takes to the streets to dispense his brand of retribution in a performance critics are calling "explosive" and "unflinching."The film features powerful supporting performances from Jason Jerell as Black and Kenadee Clark as Amy.Rob Diamond brings over two decades of filmmaking experience to this project, having written, directed, and produced numerous successful features since 1998. A Southern California native, Diamond discovered his love for film at 17. His extensive career includes collaborations with legendary actors like Mickey Rooney and the distribution of award-winning films worldwide. His diverse filmography consists of the theatrically released WAYWARD: THE PRODIGAL SON (2014) and THE LAST STRAW starring Corbin Bernsen, along with acclaimed streaming titles such as SAINT STREET, ELIZABETH'S GIFT, LOVE EVERLASTING (starring Lucky Blue Smith, Christie Burke, and Emily Procter), SACRED VOW, and OUR FATHER'S KEEPER."SHADOW OF VENGEANCE represents my most personal and gritty film to date," says Diamond, who has written over 50 screenplays and received the Best Director award at the 2013 Filmed in Utah Awards. "After the success of LUCY SHIMMERS, I wanted to demonstrate my range as a filmmaker by tackling a completely different genre with the same passion and dedication."Beyond his filmmaking career, Diamond has made a significant impact as the owner of "Rob Diamond's Actors Lounge," where he has taught film acting since 1998. His students have secured speaking roles in hundreds of films and television productions.SHADOW OF VENGEANCES is now available for purchase or rental through Amazon (including DVD) and Fandango at Home TVOD. The film can also be viewed across all major free streaming platforms, including Tubi, Amazon Prime/Freevee , Fandango at Home, The Roku Channel, Xumo, and Free4All.About DeskPop Entertainment:DeskPop Entertainment offers a dynamic range of original content, from light-hearted entertainment to thought-provoking, mission-driven cinema, designed to spark engaging conversations.

