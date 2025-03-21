ROLLING STONE PRESENTS: AMPLIFIED, THE ROCK EXPERIENCE NOW OPEN AT ILLUMINARIUM LAS VEGAS

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rolling Stone Presents: Amplified, The Immersive Rock Experience, celebrated its highly anticipated world premiere in front of a jam-packed audience over the weekend at Illuminarium Las Vegas at AREA15. The unprecedented immersive experience full of sight and sound, narrated by actor/musician Kevin Bacon, is now open daily starting at 11 a.m.Tickets, starting at $39 for general admission, and $69 for the Rockstar VIP Package, are on sale now at illuminarium.com/lasvegas.This first-of-its-kind, 360-degree spectacle, created by Brand New World Studios exclusively for Illuminarium, features 1,332 Rolling Stone covers from 1967 to 2024, never-before-seen archival footage from the ‘60s to today and over 300 artists and bands featured throughout eight electrifying chapters – all complemented by Illuminarium’s floor-to-ceiling Panasonic 50K laser projections and 3D audio technology.“Illuminarium is known for some of the most unique entertainment experiences around the world as our immersive approach is so technologically advanced and visual,” said Alan Greenberg, CEO of Illuminarium. “Audiences will be blown away by the breadth of the show as they watch the story of rock ‘n’ roll unfold in a way that’s never been done before with the help of countless brilliant minds who brought this show to life.”Rolling Stone Presents: Amplified brings rock ‘n’ roll to life in a revolutionary way with bold designs that match the pulsing music. Above all else, Amplified is a celebration of music and the storytelling around rock’s inspiring past and living present coupled with a dynamic setting and a chance for guests to step inside what’s now known as The Electric Church."Rolling Stone has shaped music and pop culture for over 50 years, capturing iconic moments and amplifying voices that define generations. By partnering with Illuminarium and Brand New World Studios on Rolling Stone Presents: Amplified, we’re able to honor the creativity and legacy of rock’s most influential storytellers," said Gus Wenner, CEO of Rolling Stone.Upon entering, Rolling Stone Presents: Amplified includes a transformed corridor filled with nostalgic memorabilia, authentic rock show merch and endless photo opportunities among the most recognizable moments in music, in addition to a full-service bar for guests to enjoy before and after showtime.“This is not just an immersive rock experience and unlike anything guests have seen before – this is an unforgettable journey through the years and exclusive insights into pop culture as we know it,” said Executive Producer Brad Siegel, Founder of Brand New World Studios. “The images and video clips alone are one of the most impressive collections in history, but the chronological storytelling that brings people together has created something truly meaningful and impactful.”Throughout the experience, guests are enveloped in eight evolutionary chapters devoted to rock’s most legendary artists, bands, the message of their music, the impact of their fans, the intimate process of recording sessions in the studio and the way rock music not only shaped the sound, but culture around it including hair, cars and so much more.“Rock ‘n’ roll is more than music – it’s a way of life,” says Jodi Peckman, Executive Producer and former Creative Director of Rolling Stone. “Every single photo has been hand selected and carefully placed to create an experience that’s emotional, inspiring and fully immerses audiences into the heart of rock ‘n’ roll through the decades.”About the team:The experience unites executive producer Brad Siegel, whose transformative leadership at TNT, TCM and Cartoon Network shaped contemporary media, with three-decade Rolling Stone veteran Jodi Peckman, bringing her iconic visual perspective as Executive Producer and Photography and Film Curator working alongside Director of Photography Meghan Benson and former Rolling Stone Executive Editor Joe Levy whose writing and music supervision helped deliver the experience’s storyline. The revolutionary design and visual narrative come from Pentagram principals Abbott Miller and Emily Oberman, with motion design by Good Company and Oscar-winning Sound Designer Peter Lehman, in addition to Supervising Producer Kevin Wagner creating the sonic landscape.**Rolling Stone Presents: Amplified, The Immersive Rock Experience, plays daily at Illuminarium Las Vegas starting from 11 a.m. Last show time on Friday and Saturday is at 11 p.m. and Sunday – Thursday at 9 p.m. Tickets, starting at $39 for general admission, and $69 for VIP, are on sale now and can be purchased at illuminarium.com/lasvegas.###About Illuminarium ExperiencesIlluminarium Experiences is a global experiential company offering breakthrough immersive 360-degree cinematic entertainment, presented in its one-of-a-kind custom designed venues. Illuminarium surrounds visitors in a sensory space of sight, sound and scale unlike any other, providing boundlessexperiences and a personal connection to the world around them. With a fully customizable canvas, Illuminarium is the ideal location for special events, group outings, and viewing parties. Created by Alan Greenberg, RadicalMedia and Rockwell Group, Illuminarium Experiences brings together best-in-class partners in content creation, theatrical design, interactive technologies and venue operations. Illuminarium has locations in Las Vegas, Atlanta, Toronto and Macau, and is launching a worldwide touring operation. For more information and to purchase tickets, guests may visit illuminarium.com.About Brand New World StudiosBrand New World Studios (BNWS) is the world’s first purpose driven content studio. BNWS tells meaningful stories that positively impact people’s lives. Since 2018 BNWS has produced award winning purpose-driven film, television and short form digital content for worldwide audiences, businesses and non-profit organizations. Its most recent release is the feature documentary WHY IS MONA LISA SMILING: The Reimagination of the Corporation and COMEBACK: A March Madness Story that premiered on TNT&TBS for 2024 The Final Four. BNWS business film division has produced purpose documentaries for Salesforce, Fortune, BMW, Master Card, Bolthouse Farms, Diligent, P&G, Swarovski, Truist and Coca-Cola to name a few. The company’s software division has developed PURPOSEBOOK, the first and only proprietary platform, technology and algorithm-driven methodology that utilizes AI to allow individuals to discover and activate their own unique purpose and make a film about it.The company was founded by Bradley Siegel and Joey Reiman and born of the belief that the power of a well-told story can inspire people’s lives and drive change for a better world. Mr. Siegel’s original productions have garnered over 125 Emmys, Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Peabody, NAACP Image and Sports Emmy Awards.About Rolling Stone:Five decades since its founding, Rolling Stone today has evolved into a multi-platform content brand with unrivaled access and authority, reaching a global audience of over 60 million people per month. Staying true to its mission to tell exceptional stories that illuminate the culture of our times, Rolling Stone is an authority for music reviews, in-depth interviews, hard-hitting political commentary and award-winning journalism across print, digital, mobile, video, social and events. Operated and published by Penske Media Corporation, Rolling Stone provides “all the news that fits.”

