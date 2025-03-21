HB Strategies Analyzes State Attorneys General Races in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, and Massachusetts

These five races, and all 30 this cycle, will significantly influence the policy and regulatory framework organizations must navigate in the coming years.” — HB Strategies CEO Andy Blunt

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The third of six reports from the HB Strategies 50 State Team is out today analyzing state attorneys general races in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, and Massachusetts. The series, AG Power Play: The Contenders , forecasts the political future of the 30 office holders in the 2025-2026 election cycle. HB Strategies CEO Andy Blunt noted, “State Attorneys General continue to reshape the nation’s policy landscape through unprecedented legal action. As judicial challenges to executive authority intensify, it is essential to understand the real-world impact of litigation on businesses and organizations.”Each report includes five contenders and examines the past and present political dynamics of each race; identifies whether the incumbent will run, is term-limited, or eying the Governor’s mansion; and the latest information on any challengers.Andy summarized the five races included in today’s report, “These five races, and all 30 this cycle, will significantly influence the policy and regulatory framework organizations must navigate in the coming years. In Illinois, AG Kwame Raoul’s (D) future depends on Gov. Pritzker’s third-term decision, either setting off statewide political realignment or a cycle of mundane campaigns. Iowa’s AG Brenna Bird (R) defeated a 40-year Democratic incumbent in 2022 and now prepares for re-election after earlier Senate challenge rumors subsided. Kansas AG Kris Kobach (R) faces a critical decision as Gov. Kelly reaches her term limit in 2026. Maryland’s AG Anthony Brown (D) demonstrated political adaptability and now enjoys a stable outlook. Massachusetts AG Andrea Campbell (D) benefits from political continuity as the state’s top officials commit to re-election.”ABOUT HB STRATEGIES 50 STATEThe 50 STATE team acts as an advocacy hub to help clients accomplish their national objectives. 50 STATE provides clients the ability to manage their nationwide objectives in an organized and effective way to produce winning results as well as cover areas of an existing team to strengthen the client’s presence in key areas across the country. The team is immediately embedded into a client’s existing organization with one task in mind, helping the existing team to better define and accomplish their objectives. The team’s ability to seamlessly integrate into an existing organizational structure distinguishes it from others and is essential to its track record of success.ABOUT HB STRATEGIESHB Strategies CEO Andy Blunt and COO Gregg Hartley co-founded the firm in 2018 and today the firm has one of the largest networks of state lobbyists in the country with thirteen offices nationwide - in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin, a federal practice group that ranks as one of Washington’s top performing lobbying firms, and the HB Strategies Public Affairs group based in St. Louis. Senator Roy Blunt chairs the firm’s Leadership Strategies Advisory Services group in Washington - a specialized executive team that provides a comprehensive whole-of-government advisory service that is tailored to the needs of a specific organization.

