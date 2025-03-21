100 People Set to Receive Free Cataract Surgeries at Ogul Village, Uganda During Amigos' Upcoming 3-Day Medical Camp

Announcement for Medical Camp put on by Amigos Internacionales Doctors working on villagers at Medical Camp at Amigos Internacionales Children at Ogul Village with Dr. Paul

100 free cataract surgeries, 5,000 treated by 100+ doctors at Ogul medical camp. Sharing the gospel through the Jesus film and holistic healing.

Our goal is to bring physical healing through medical care while also offering spiritual hope through the message of Jesus."” — Michael E Ryer

OGUL, UGANDA, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amigos Internacionales is excited to announce a major breakthrough in its upcoming medical camp in Ogul, Gulu. In partnership with Doctors on Mission and Charity Vision International, 100 individuals will receive free cataract surgeries, restoring sight and transforming lives in the local community.Through this collaboration, Charity Vision International will provide 100 free cataract surgery sets, enabling the medical team to perform these procedures at no cost to patients. Doctors on Mission, as the primary partner, will play a critical role in overseeing the medical execution of the surgeries, providing expertise and logistical support."This is a true blessing. God keeps surprising us," said Michael Ryer, CEO, Amigos Internacionales. "Partnering with Doctors on Mission and Charity Vision International gives us the incredible opportunity to restore sight to 100 people who would otherwise face a life of blindness. This is about giving hope and transforming lives."The three-day medical camp will offer free treatment to over 5,000 villagers, supported by a team of over 100 doctors, specialists, and support staff. In addition to cataract surgeries, the camp will provide general medical consultations, maternal and child health services, dental care, and health education.As part of the outreach, Amigos Internacionales will also share the gospel message with the villagers. While waiting for treatment, attendees will have the opportunity to watch the Jesus film and learn about the message of hope and salvation through Christ. The evangelistic mission is a core part of the camp’s goal to not only heal physically but also bring spiritual renewal to the community."I am so glad to be part of this story. It is just the beginning. I can't wait for what God is about to do. He is going to Show off on us. He is going to show us that this is His camp not ours" said Dr. Paul Mulyamboga, head of Doctors on Mission, International. "Our goal is to bring physical healing through medical care while also offering spiritual hope through the message of Jesus."About Amigos InternacionalesAmigos Internacionales is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health, education, and community development through sustainable programs and strategic partnerships. The organization operates medical camps and outreach programs to serve underserved communities in Uganda and beyond.About Doctors on MissionDoctors on Mission is a medical outreach organization providing healthcare services to underserved communities. Through partnerships with local and international organizations, they deliver high-quality medical care and training to improve health outcomes in remote areas.About Charity Vision InternationalCharity Vision International is a global nonprofit focused on restoring vision to the blind and visually impaired. Through partnerships with local healthcare providers, they work to provide free eye care services and surgeries to those who cannot afford them.For media inquiries or to support this initiative, please contact:Michael Ryer, President/CEOAmigos Internacionales.PO Box 722100 Kings Plaza, Ste. JCommerce, TX. 75428

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.