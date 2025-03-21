The Silver Unicorn Bookstore (Acton, Mass.) presents third annual Kids Graphic Novel Festival!

The poster for this year's Kids Graphic Novel Festival, designed by author & illustrator Violet Chan Karim

The Festival will be on Saturday, May 3rd. The Festival has proven to be a unique and amazing experience for all. The bookstore is excited to host it again!!!

The best small book festival I’ve ever been fortunate to be a part of! You are the standard all other festivals should measure themselves against!” — New York Times bestselling author George O’Connor

ACTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:Acton, Mass., independent bookstore, The Silver Unicorn Bookstore , presents third annual Kids Graphic Novel FestivalACTON, Mass., March 21, 2025: The Silver Unicorn Bookstore is pleased to announce it will host its third annual Kids Graphic Novel Festival. People are excited for this special event that already feels like an institution, with attendance growing steadily each year.The Festival will take place on Saturday, May 3rd from 11 am - 5 pm, with registration opening at 10 am. The Festival will feature keynote talks, author/illustrator panel discussions, meet and greets, drawing demos, a kids’ “Design Your Own Graphic Novel Cover” contest, and more. The event is free to attend, and one free canvas tote bag will be given to each pre-registered party attending while supplies last.The bookstore has confirmed the attendance of 18 authors and illustrators, including New York Times bestsellers Ben Clanton, Hope Larson, Nathan Hale, Kekla Magoon, Gale Galligan, John Patrick Green, Angela Dominguez, Nick Bruel, and Tom Angleberger. The Festival will once again partner with the Boston Comic Arts Foundation.The Festival will have three different stages for presentations, with one at partner location Danny’s Place Youth Services at 543 Mass. Ave., as well as a tented area to meet authors and have books signed. A large portion of Spruce St. will be closed to vehicular traffic to allow participants more freedom of movement, and several local businesses will have a presence at the Festival, including partners New London Style Pizza and West Side Creamery. Free parking and shuttle bus service to/from two nearby school parking lots will be provided. In the event of rain, some presentations will be moved to the neighboring Gallery at Villageworks, at 537 Mass. Ave. The Festival is sponsored by 24 local, regional, and national businesses, including platinum sponsors Northern Bank & Trust Corp. and HarperCollins Publishers.The inaugural Kids Graphic Novel Festival attracted more than 2,200 attendees in 2023, and last year’s drew more than 3,000. This year’s Festival already has more than 800 attendees registered.About The Silver Unicorn Bookstore: Located at 12 Spruce St., Acton, Mass., 01720, The Silver Unicorn Bookstore is an independent bookstore for all ages. The bookstore opened its doors in 2018, and will celebrate its seventh anniversary this month. In its first seven years, the small-but-mighty friendly neighborhood bookstore has grown in leaps and bounds. The bookstore hosts 75-100 events each year and has hosted several bestselling and award-winning adult and children’s authors. The bookstore has been featured on WCVB’s Chronicle, as well as in The Boston Globe, NBC News, Forbes, Buzzfeed, Dig Boston, Literary Hub, Publishers Weekly, Shelf Awareness, and many more. The store’s owner, Paul Swydan, has written for The Boston Globe, Boston.com, and several national magazines and websites.For more festival info, go to: SilverUnicornBooks.com/KidsGraphicNovelFestival To register for free on Eventbrite, click here #####

