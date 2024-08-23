The Silver Unicorn Bookstore partners with Maynard Fine Arts Theatre For Sold Out Event with Celtics Star Jayson Tatum

The cover of "Baby Dunks-a-Lot," by Jayson Tatum, co-author Sam Apple, and illustrator Parker-Nia Gordon

The event, which will celebrate Tatums debut picture book, "Baby Dunks-a-Lot," sold out in just a few hours.

ACTON, MA, USA, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Silver Unicorn Bookstore is pleased to announce it is partnering with the Maynard Fine Arts Theatre to host a very special evening with Boston Celtics superstar, NBA champion, and two-time Olympic Gold medalist Jayson Tatum. The event will take place on Thur., Sept. 12th, in support of Tatum’s debut picture book, Baby Dunks-a-Lot Baby Dunks-a-Lot is an adorable picture book written by Jayson Tatum and co-authored by Sam Apple, and is illustrated by Parker-Nia Gordon. It is published by Abrams Books for Young Readers, and is set to publish on Tues., Sept. 10th. It centers on a baby who mysteriously can dunk a basketball, and is signed to a pro contract. But is a baby ready to play ball, and conversely, is a pro team ready for the challenges of having a baby on its roster?Tickets for the event were announced to the public earlier this week and sold out just a few hours later. Doors for the event will open at 6 pm, and the program will start at 7 pm. Tatum will be in conversation with acclaimed and award-winning journalist and author, Howard Bryant. There will be no signing line or photo opportunities at the event, but Tatum will sign books beforehand for ticketholders.This event will be the final of three public bookstore events that Tatum will partake in in support of the book, though he will be doing publicity stops that is slated to include CBS This Morning, Good Morning America, and The Tonight Show.In related event news, The Silver Unicorn will also host basketball writers Mirin Fader and Chad Finn on Wed., October 23rd at 6 pm to discuss their new books, Dream: The Life and Legacy of Hakeen Olajuwon, and The Boston Globe Story of the Celtics.About Jayson Tatum: Jayson Tatum (aka Deuce’s dad) is a professional basketball player for the Boston Celtics. He is a 5X NBA All-Star, a three-time All-NBA First Team selection, a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, and an NBA champion. He graduated from Chaminade College Preparatory School in St. Louis where he earned numerous awards, including Gatorade National Athlete of the Year, and won the Missouri State Championship. Off the court, he is the founder of both Small Wins Candy and The Jayson Tatum Foundation. Learn more at thejaysontatumfoundation.org.About Howard Bryant: Howard is the author of books for adults such as Shut Out: A Story of Race and Baseball in Boston and Rickey: The Life and Legend of an American Original, as well as books for children such as Sisters and Champions: The True Story of Venus and Serena Williams. Bryant is a two-time Casey Award winner, and earned the 2016 Salute to Excellence Award from the National Association of Black Journalists. An author of 10 books, he is a senior writer for ESPN and serves as NPR’s Weekend Edition sports correspondent. Learn more at howardbryantbooks.com.About Abrams Books: Founded in 1949, Abrams was the first company in the United States to specialize in publishing art and illustrated books. Their portfolio and number of imprints has expanded significantly since, but the mission to create and distribute brilliantly designed books with the highest production values remains the same. Learn more at abramsbooks.com.About Maynard Fine Arts Theatre: The Maynard Fine Arts Theatre first opened in 1950, just three years after the birth of the Boston Celtics, as a one-screen cinema. Now boasting three screens and an adjacent ice cream shop, Lester Gordon and Dafna Krouk-Gordon purchased the theater in January 2022, and they have sought to establish it as a regional hub for culture and entertainment, showcasing an array of first-run films, from blockbusters and family favorites to indie gems and international films. The theater hosts special events such as this one, corporate gatherings, and private events, and its exterior famously made a brief but memorable appearance in the 2019 film, “Knives Out,” starring Chris Evans and Daniel Craig. Learn more at MaynardFineArtsTheatre.com.About The Silver Unicorn Bookstore: The Silver Unicorn Bookstore is an independent bookstore for all ages that serves people by stressing convenience, curation, and community. Learn more at SilverUnicornBooks.com.

