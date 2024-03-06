The Silver Unicorn Bookstore (Acton, Mass.) presents second annual Kids Graphic Novel Festival!
The Silver Unicorn Bookstore is pleased to announce it will host its second annual Kids Graphic Novel Festival. Last year’s Festival proved to be a unique and amazing experience for both attendees and presenters, and the bookstore is once again excited to host this special event that looks to become an annual tradition.
The Festival will take place on Saturday, April 20 from 11 am - 5 pm, with registration opening at 10 am. The Festival will feature keynote talks, author/illustrator panel discussions, meet and greets, drawing demos, a kids’ “Design Your Own Graphic Novel Cover” contest, and more. The event is free to attend, and one free canvas tote bag will be given to each pre-registered party attending while supplies last.
The bookstore has confirmed the attendance of 19 authors and illustrators, including New York Times bestsellers Lincoln Peirce, Kayla Miller, Nathan Hale, Gale Galligan, George O’Connor, John Patrick Green, and Matt Tavares. The Festival will also feature a presentation from the Massachusetts Independent Comics Expo, or M.I.C.E., and three of the store’s favorite local authors -- Maddie Frost, Mark Hoffmann, and Jarrett Lerner -- will serve as stage hosts.
The Festival will have three different stages for presentations, with one at partner location Danny’s Place Youth Services at 543 Mass. Ave., as well as a tented area to meet authors and have books signed. Local businesses New London Style Pizza and West Side Creamery will be selling pizza and ice cream, respectively, and the Town of Acton will provide free shuttle bus service to/from two nearby school parking lots and the bookstore. In the event of rain, some presentations will be moved around the corner to the Gallery at Villageworks, at 537 Mass. Ave. The Festival is sponsored by 20 local, regional, and national businesses, including platinum sponsor Northern Bank & Trust Corp.
Last year’s inaugural Kids Graphic Novel Festival attracted more than 2,200 registered attendees, and this year’s Festival already has more than 1,000 attendees registered.
About The Silver Unicorn Bookstore: Located at 12 Spruce St., Acton, Mass., 01720, The Silver Unicorn Bookstore is an independent bookstore for all ages. The bookstore opened its doors on March 24, 2018, and will celebrate its sixth anniversary this month. In its first six years, the small-but-mighty friendly neighborhood bookstore has grown in leaps and bounds. The bookstore hosts 75-100 events each year and has hosted several bestselling and award-winning adult and children’s authors. The bookstore has been featured on WCVB’s Chronicle, as well as in The Boston Globe, NBC News, Forbes, Buzzfeed, Dig Boston, Literary Hub, Publishers Weekly, Shelf Awareness, and many more. The store’s owner, Paul Swydan, also curates the Boston.com Book Club.
