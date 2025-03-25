Hazel Ortega has the challenge of Transforming Lives Globally Through Mindset Mastery and Empowerment

Hazel Ortega at the press walk of Dr. Joe Dispenza’s retreat, where she continues her journey of personal growth and transformation, drawing inspiration to empower others through her own international work in healing, mindset, and manifestation. Hazel Ortega immersed in advanced training with Dr. Joe Dispenza, expanding her knowledge on neuroscience, energy, and the power of manifestation. Her continuous learning fuels the transformational impact she shares with audiences worldwide. From neuroscience to real-world impact—Hazel Ortega integrates cutting-edge training with Dr. Joe Dispenza into her retreats, mentorship programs, and speaking engagements, empowering thousands to unlock their potential and manifest extraordinary lives. Building a network of leaders and changemakers, Hazel Ortega embraces the power of collective energy at Dr. Joe Dispenza’s intensive training. Her expertise in overcoming adversity and rewiring the mind resonates with individuals striving for breakthrough success. Surrounded by a community of visionaries, Hazel Ortega deepens her practice at Dr. Joe Dispenza’s retreat, reinforcing her commitment to mindset mastery and conscious creation. Her work continues to inspire global audiences seeking personal transformation.

Hazel’s commitment to growth led her to study directly under Dr. Joe Dispenza, the world-renowned expert in neuroscience, epigenetics, and quantum physics.

We are all capable of miracles. The power to transform is within us—if we dare to believe and take action.” — — Hazel Ortega Psychologist, Writer and Philanthropist

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International speaker, bestselling author, and transformational mentor Hazel Ortega continues to rise as a global force in personal growth and mindset transformation, drawing from her compelling life story and deep involvement in advanced neuroscience-based training with Dr. Joe Dispenza.Known for her journey from extreme poverty in Los Angeles to becoming a successful entrepreneur, author of “From Bounced Checks to Private Jets,” and an international speaker, Hazel has taken her life experience and turned it into a powerful roadmap that inspires thousands of individuals to reprogram their minds and manifest extraordinary outcomes.“I learned that my life didn’t have to be defined by the circumstances I was born into. I had the power to change it. Once I understood how to shift my mindset and energy, everything transformed,” Hazel shares.Hazel has completed several of Dr. Dispenza’s advanced retreats, integrating meditation, visualization, and cognitive reprogramming techniques into both her personal life and public speaking. Dr. Joe Dispenza’s work focuses on the power of the mind to heal and create.This is one of Hazel’s biggest motivations for the retreats she now leads herself under the banner of Manifesting University, where she guides individuals through profound inner work, helping them break mental barriers and design lives full of purpose, abundance, and freedom. Her retreats like Manifest University, integrate the same science-backed tools and energy principles that transformed her own life.This dedication to mastery has fueled Hazel’s recent achievements and growing impact across the globe, particularly throughout Latin America, where she has delivered powerful talks and mentoring sessions in Mexico, Guatemala, and soon other countries, working with institutions ranging from educational centers to social reintegration programs. Her mission is clear: to spark transformation worldwide—one mind, one heart, and one miracle at a time.Her dynamic speaking engagements span from international conferences to private institutions, where she equips audiences with practical tools for overcoming adversity, trauma, and self-limiting beliefs. Hazel’s style is authentic, relatable, and impactful, making her a sought-after figure for corporate events, educational platforms, and empowerment summits.Hazel’s core message aligns with Dr. Dispenza’s teachings: your mind can create your reality. Her signature workshops and talks include techniques inspired by neuroscience-backed research that empower individuals to reprogram their thinking, unlock abundance, and elevate their lives.As Hazel expands her platform globally, she is working on new content including an audiobook , digital resources, and an upcoming theatrical production that uses storytelling as an educational tool for empowerment and change.For speaking engagements, media inquiries, and access to Hazel Ortega’s transformational tools, visit www.hazelortega.com or follow her on Instagram @hazelortega_official I heard YouTube channel @ Hazel Ortega podcast

Hazel Ortega writer at Heraldo TV

