New Campaign Focuses on Persistent Disparities in Overdose Deaths for Black Communities

Virtual Press Conference will launch You Have the Power to Save Lives Campaign to Promote Naloxone

Overdose rates in Black communities have been rising for the past ten years but have skyrocketed since 2020 when overdose rates in the Black population overtook rates in the white population.” — Vital Strategies Data Brief

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA ADVISORY FOR MARCH 26, 2025

WHAT:

A coalition of Black community leaders, government officials, and health experts across seven cities is launching a new campaign – You Have the Power to Save Lives – to combat disproportionally high overdose deaths in Black communities. Supported by public health group Vital Strategies, the campaign has mobilized leaders across seven U.S. cities - Louisville, Kentucky; Durham, North Carolina; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Newark, New Jersey; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Detroit, Michigan; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

You Have the Power to Save Lives is promoting overdose-reversing naloxone, an easy-to-use nasal spray medication, and has partnered with local governments and community groups to increase the availability of free naloxone, especially in Black communities. The campaign also includes local advertising and community organizing, calling on residents to put power in their own hands by getting and carrying naloxone. At the heart of the campaign is a new website –YouCanSaveLives.org – where people can find where to get naloxone in their community, hear powerful, real-world testimonials, and take action to spread the word about the importance of carrying and using naloxone.

In addition, the campaign released an accompanying Data Brief. Findings include:

• Nationwide, there has been a recent 24% decline in overdose deaths, but data suggests the number of deaths in Black communities remains disproportionately high and calls for equitable investment and focus on health interventions to address this problem

• Overdose rates in Black communities have been rising for the past ten years but have skyrocketed since 2020 when overdose rates in the Black population overtook rates in the white population.

• In the vast majority of states where recent data is available by race, Black communities suffer higher fatal overdose rates than white populations.

The campaign launch will be on Zoom at 1 pm EST /10 am PST on Wednesday, March 26.

WHO:

• Sharda Sekaran, moderator

• Daliah Heller, Vice President of Overdose Prevention Initiatives at Vital Strategies

• Tracie Gardner, Executive Director of the National Black Harm Reduction Network

• Marc Morial, President of National Urban League (recorded)

• Keli McLoyd, Director of the Overdose Response Unit at the Philadelphia Managing Director’s Office

• Marshea Browner, Director of Community Health Services at the Detroit Health Department

• Dr. Wanda Boone, Founder of Together for Resilient Youth in Durham County

• Shreeta Waldon, Executive Director, Kentucky Harm Reduction Coalition

• Anita Garrett, a Milwaukee advocate, lost her son to a drug overdose.

• Kimberly Douglas, a mother whose son died from a drug overdose. She is building a support group for Black Moms who have lost children to overdose.

• Video of paid media ad

WHEN:

March 26, 2025, at 1 pm EST/ 10 am PST

HOW:

PLEASE REGISTER HERE TO RECEIVE ZOOM LINK:

https://vitalstrategies.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-AsJ22_dTlSYbR8JBU8ucw

Media Contacts:

Michael K. Frisby: Mike@frisbyassociates.com 202-625-4328

Tony Newman: tnewman@vitalstrategies.org 646-335-5384

