Yates Exterior Restoration Commemorates 100th Anniversary

Our mission has always been to protect and preserve New York City's facades with a sensitivity to the architecture and the building's tenants." — Michael Yates, President, Yates Exterior Restoration Services.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yates Exterior Restoration Services, LLC , a full-service construction company, specializing in the restoration and maintenance of pre- and post-war buildings, founded in 1925, is celebrating its 100th year keeping New York City’s buildings safe and beautiful. In addition to having repaired and restored hundreds of commercial and residential properties, including landmark buildings that were new when the company was founded, Yates has been instrumental in developing many of the practices that have become standards in building restoration. More recently, it has influenced critical methods and techniques currently being used for Façade Inspection Safety Program (FISP) projects.Yates’ impeccable reputation and years of experience are among the reasons why the firm was chosen to restore the Statue of Liberty in preparation of the iconic monument’s centennial in 1986. Likewise, it was selected to reproduce the missing statuary at the prow of the Flatiron Building to celebrate that building’s centennial anniversary. Over four generations, Yates Exterior Restoration has been family operated, led by Michael Yates, who has been the Company’s president since 1996.“I am both proud of our contributions to this great city and humbled by my family’s legacy,” points out Michael Yates. “Our mission has always been to protect and preserve New York City’s facades with a sensitivity to the architecture and the building’s tenants. We are fortunate to have developed a world-class team over the years, which continues to advance and improve with the advent of new technologies and materials.”In addition to FISP projects, Yates is especially well-regarded for projects completed on such landmark properties as Trinity Church, 1185 Park Avenue, The Carlyle Hotel, 1 Fifth Avenue, The Fred French Building, and 140 Riverside Drive, among others. The firm also provides ground-up restoration services, including complete façade replacements at 501 East 79th Street and 114 East 72nd Street, and a notable plaza replacement at 10 West 66th Street.Adds Yates, “Over the years, we have been fortunate to have worked on a diverse range of projects, with clients who have been second to none in terms of placing great value on protecting and preserving their buildings. Together, with our parent company Central Construction Management, we look forward to continuing to play an important role in maintaining the architectural fabric of this city and being part of its continuing history.”###About Yates Exterior Restoration Services, LLCBuilt on a reputation of 100 years of restoring many of New York City’s most notable buildings, Yates is equally recognized for its old world craftmanship and ability to work with building owners, management, and architects for a seamless experience. A seminal chapter in Yates’ history was inked in 2023 when it entered into a strategic partnership with Central Construction Management, offering state-of-the-art management systems and unparalleled in-house capabilities. Together, the Companies have evolved to set new standards in the restoration and rehabilitation of the building envelope and garage structures that are unmatched in the industry today. This commitment to excellence includes an emphasis on risk management led by a dedicated in-house team of safety professionals and backed by the most comprehensive insurance coverage available in the industry, with $29 million in combined liability coverage. Moreover, if a project requires bonding, both companies are able to offer a $50 million bonding capacity. Always at the service of the industry, more information about Yates may be found at: https://yatesrestoration.com/

