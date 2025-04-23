Jonathan Marks Launches 'Clinical: Medical Real Estate Solutions'

Healthcare real estate leader introduces medical focused advisory services firm geared to the needs of physicians, medical groups, hospitals, MSO and investors

Medical real estate is more than square feet, rent, and expiration dates,” — Jonathan Marks, Founder & CEO, Clinical: Medical Real Estate Solutions.

HACKENSACK, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran healthcare real estate advisor Jonathan Marks has launched Clinical: Medical Real Estate Solutions . The specialized advisory firm aligns clinical strategy, operations, and real estate to a client base comprising physicians, medical groups, hospitals, management services organizations (MSO), and investors.Drawing upon Marks’ long-standing credo of “medical real estate made simple,” Clinical’s innovative approach combines cutting-edge healthcare data with medical market expertise to enhance clients’ real estate strategies and portfolios. Its solutions-driven services address a wide range of challenges impacting long-term and ambulatory care practices, resulting in streamlined operations, reduced costs, and mitigated risks at clinical facilities.Among the multifaceted services being provided by Clinical are portfolio optimization, strategic site selection, competition analysis, clinical space programming, medical office leasing, acquisitions, dispositions, build-to-suits, and medical buildouts.“Medical real estate is more than square feet, rent, and expiration dates,” points out Marks, who serves as Founder & CEO of the new venture. “With the ever-changing landscape and continued growth, today’s healthcare industry requires the expertise of advisors who collectively understand healthcare, market opportunity by specialty, and throughput drivers that affect decision making. Other aspects of clinical space also must be addressed, including licensure, accreditation, code and compliance, market providers, and other viable space options suitable for long-term success.“Our objective is to simplify the process by providing key insights, enhancing performance metrics, and managing implementation from start to finish, all through the guidance of the best medical real estate team in the market.”Marks’ long-established career includes founding Cresa’s New Jersey Medical Practice Group in 2013. As a trusted advisor to physicians, medical groups, hospitals, MSO, and investors, Marks has negotiated on more than 2 million square feet of clinical space with values approaching $1 billion for some of the country’s leading healthcare providers. During his 12-year tenure at Cresa, Marks added market share in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and other markets nationwide. Banking on a well-recognized track-record of leadership and success, Jonathan Marks’ newest enterprise targets one of the most active business sectors in the country.# # #

